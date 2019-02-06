What better way to tell an imaginative story like “Peter Pan” than to use imagination? That’s the thinking behind “Peter and the Starcatcher,” whose Baylor Theatre production “Peter and the Starcatcher” opens a seven-performance run on Tuesday.
Director Lisa Denman said discussion of staging “Peter Pan the Musical” among Baylor theater faculty last year settled on Rick Elise’s 2004 stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s book series “Peter and the Starcatchers.”
Those books create a pre-story for the famed J.M. Barrie children’s tale about a boy who doesn’t grow up and lives in an adventure-filled Neverland.
In Elise’s imagining, storytelling and acting dream up, on stage, a world populated by bad guys, young heroes, sailors, mermaids and pirates.
“The story of Peter Pan is told so many times in film. Here’s why you do it in the theater,” she said. “It’s a fun, really theatrical sort of play that’s made in front of your eyes.”
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” set in 1885, follows an unnamed orphan (Joshua Bates) called Boy, sailing on the ship Neverland with two other orphans, Ted (Jared Fleming) and Prentiss (Evelyn Kunch). They cross the path of Molly (Nicole Renee Johnson), daughter of a magical Starcatcher. She’s trying to protect a chest of secret star-stuff from the greedy pirate Black Stache (Chris Coley), while her father is on another ship with a decoy chest. The Starcatchers don’t realize until later that the Neverland’s evil captain Bill Slank (Brody Volpe) has switched the two chests.
Boy, who later picks up the name Peter as well as a sense of his own worth, soon follows Molly into a sea-spanning adventure that includes ocean storms, pirates, missing chests, a shipwreck, Lost Boys, bravery, a Fighting Prawn and friendship. And mermaids.
The 12-actor Baylor cast creates all of that with dozens of characters and music, too, from materials at hand. “The whole set is designed as if a bunch of kids got together and said, ‘This is what ships look like,’” Denman said. “It’s not an easy show to direct, but it’s meant to be a little messy.”
The play is family-friendly and staged in Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center’s larger Jones Theatre to accommodate larger audiences. The Feb. 15 performance, in fact, is already sold out.
“It’s just the show to bring your kids,” Denman said. “It’s pirates and all that kind of stuff . . . And it has mermaids. Who doesn’t love mermaids?”