In Reginald Rose’s famous television play “12 Angry Men,” the source for an even better known 1957 movie starring Henry Fonda, jurors debating the merits of a murder trial end up far from where they started as their individual perspectives and biases come into play.
That jury, however, was all men and largely middle-aged. What would happen if that jury had women represented? Some ethnic diversity? Or a greater age range?
That’s the premise of Sherman Sergel’s adaptation of the play into “12 Angry Jurors,” which Jubilee Theatre will stage in a three-performance run beginning Friday.
For director Trent Sutton, the drama fits within one of the Jubilee Theatre’s missions: to present plays that address social concerns in the community. In this case, it’s the question of how prejudices of ethnicity, class or gender can affect justice.
“(‘12 Angry Jurors’) still holds tremendous relevance in how it looks at the way the criminal justice system works,” Sutton said.
The Jubilee script changes gender-specific pronouns to fit actors’ gender and shifts words such as husband and wife to spouse. Sutton’s cast features both women and men from high school students to adults. With the bulk of the play occurring within the confines of a jury room, the emphasis has been on the actors, as jurors deliberate, discuss and argue on their way to a verdict.
“It’s been a real joy to direct rehearsals. There’s not a lot of action, so we’ve spent more time on characterizations and how they rub against the natural tendency to how they’d react in a similar situation,” he said. “It creates a very natural and very deep conversation about the way we think and believe.”
Given all the issues that it raises, “12 Angry Jurors” may find additional value in audience discussion after the play and Sutton plans to follow each performance with a talk-back session. For the director, one of the play’s lessons is that diversity and democracy demand a certain awareness. “We have to learn to listen and pay attention,” he said.