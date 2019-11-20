Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.
We called more than 20 non fast-food eateries and found these will be open.
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
751-9084
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St.
Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
235-1151
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Catered packages available to order.
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
752-0743
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
751-9088
Hotel Indigo
211 Clay Ave.
6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (breakfast and Thanksgiving buffet)
754-7000
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
Hours: open 24 hours
757-1133
Luby’s Cafeteria
951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
799-2851
Catered packages available to order (at least two days before Thanksgiving).
The Raleigh, Waco Hippodrome
724 Austin Ave.
Hours: 2-9 p.m.
296-9000
