Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.

We called more than 20 non fast-food eateries and found these will be open.

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

751-9084

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

235-1151

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Catered packages available to order.

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

752-0743

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

751-9088

Hotel Indigo

211 Clay Ave.

6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (breakfast and Thanksgiving buffet)

754-7000

International House of Pancakes

4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

Hours: open 24 hours

757-1133

Luby’s Cafeteria

951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

799-2851

Catered packages available to order (at least two days before Thanksgiving).

The Raleigh, Waco Hippodrome

724 Austin Ave.

Hours: 2-9 p.m.

296-9000

