Local musicians and music fans may consider Waco a music friendly place, but a state-led workshop on Wednesday will provide information on how the city can become, officially, a Music Friendly Community.
The Texas Music Office, within the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism Division, is encouraging Texas cities to take steps to stimulate and highlight their music scenes with its Music Friendly Community designation.
TMO director Brendan Anthony will lead a free workshop at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St., to explain the designation, what a community needs to do to win state certification and generally discuss issues that concern cities, musicians, venues and supporters.
In conjunction with the workshop, 10 local bands will play a showcase. Scheduled to perform are The Fox & the Crow, Pirscription, Blame It On Nicholas, The Dempsy Trio, Rewound, DQ Hampton, Spvcegvng, The Standards, Tyler Rambeau and Delmus Morrison. Admission is free, with food trucks selling food and beverages from Brotherwell Brewing.
The evening is sponsored by the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, Keep Waco Loud, Music Association of Central Texas and KXXV-TV.
Anthony said the Music Friendly designation is intended to help cities and their music communities communicate and work together to nurture local music. “Often the city doesn’t know who those people are or how to support them with policies and programs that help,” he said. “Different groups benefit in different ways.”
Eight cities — Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe and San Angelo — presently have Music Friendly certification, with Corpus Christi and Nacogdoches presently working toward achieving it.
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, said the workshop isn’t limited to city representatives, local musician or venue owners. “I think anyone who wants to see music grow in Waco would be interested,” she said.