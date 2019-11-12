The video music series Texas Music Cafe winds up its latest season Saturday night in much the same way it has operated for more than 20 seasons: highlighting and videotaping musical talent from Waco and across the state.
Saturday’s “Showcase of Texas Talent,” staged at one of Waco’s newer music venues, downtown Waco’s Nexus Esports, features 10 bands, most from Waco, but others from Houston, Austin and Temple.
Producer Brody Gamble, whom TMC executive producer Chris Ermoian sees as his likely successor, did much of the organizing for the Saturday show, contacting bands and handling the show logistics.
Out-of-town bands slated to play include Souls Extolled, Beyond the Thunderdome and Trace of Lime, all of Austin; Houston’s Band of Shepherds; and The Sound Waves from Temple. Waco bands and musicians on the schedule are Far From Reach, The Reverbs, Tea Aguilar, Delmus Morrison and 3rd Street Chaos.
“We’re not focused on any one genre, but all bands are rock bands of some different flavor or taste,” Gamble said. “It’s classic rock to funk to punk to metal to neo-soul.” Gamble said.
There’s also room for individual performers in between acts and periodic raffles during the event. Each band will play for approximately 20 minutes, enough time for two or three original songs, another TMC emphasis.
Video from the event will be streamed in segments posted later on YouTube, Gamble said.
Donations and proceeds from raffles held during the showcase will go toward a David Hibbard scholarship for music industry students at McLennan Community College. Hibbard, who died this spring, played a major role in creating the school’s commercial music program during his time there and served as mentor to many MCC music students.
