A lot of Texas rock and pop music has passed in front of Freddie Steady Krc and it’s not just because he’s a drummer at the back of the stage.
In a career spanning more than 40 years, Krc (pronounced “Kirch”) has played drums and guitar not only in bands led by the likes of Roky Erickson, B.W. Stephenson and Jerry Jeff Walker, but recording sessions with a Who’s Who of Austin musicians, plus his own bands, including several that made Waco a regular stop. The Texas native and Austin musician considers himself at home in the musical gumbo that’s a characteristic of Texas music and, when he’s not performing or producing for his recording label, stays busy with running the South Austin Museum of Popular Culture.
Krc, 65, and his Freddie Steady Revue will give a musical tour of his career Saturday night at a Texas Music Cafe show at Nexus Esports, one he said would sample power pop rock from his days with Erickson; “wild country” from his first solo record “Lucky 7;” western folk rock from his days with the Shakin’ Apostles; and ’90s power pop from his Freddie Steady 5 and Freddie Steady Revue.
Opening the evening is Waco’s Dirty Echoes band and Krc is a fan, even if they’re signed to his SteadyBoy Records label. “I really love these guys,” he said.
It’s a show tailor-made for Texas Music Cafe, which has recorded Texas performers of all genres in more than two decades, but only natural, Krc said, for a musician born in La Porte near Houston and raised in that musically fertile environment.
“I consider myself a rock guy, but I’m so influenced by what I grew up with: Tex Mex, conjunto, Clifton Chenier, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Joe Tex — it’s all a big wash and still in my ear,” he said. “Some musicians feel a need to compartmentalize. I do not.”
Legendary pop band The Beatles stirred Krc’s musical juices as a teenager and at 19 he started playing drums for a living. The next year found him in Austin just as that city’s music scene was exploding and winning national attention.
For more than a year in the early ’70s, he was involved in a four-piece Waco band called Tucson, which split a four-bedroom house in Waco because it was cheap and centrally located. He still hasn’t lost affection for the city from that time. “It was the perfect place for a band. There was time to rehearse and it was kind of in the middle between Dallas and Austin,” he said. “In Waco, there’s not a lot for diversion. It doesn’t seem to have changed its feel and that’s a positive thing. Poppa Rollo’s was our big night out: a large pizza and a pitcher of beer,” he said.
Krc later put roots down in Austin, but found plenty of opportunities to return. There were regular visits when Jerry Jeff Walker was the standing Ladies Night entertainment at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Krc’s Shakin’ Apostles, with Krc on guitar and Waco’s Jack McVey on drums, often stopped in town in the late 1990s and early 2000s to play. Added to that were the times that he appeared on Waco televisions, with appearances on “Austin City Limits” and “Texas Music Cafe.”
He splits his time these days between playing music, including a standing monthly gig at Austin’s Evangeline Cafe; producing for his recording label SteadyBoy Records; presenting his performance piece, the western rock opera “Tucson;” and working with South Austin Museum of Popular Culture, the last three years as its vice president.
“We are set up to preserve, archive and show our pop music culture in Austin,” he explained. “Austin is really the only city I’ve been in where music was so entwined in the fabric of the city. We don’t want people to forget that.”
