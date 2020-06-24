Texas country singer-songwriter Casey Donahew will play an acoustic show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Tickets are $25 and $30.
Waco singer-songwriter Holly Tucker will perform at 9 p.m. Friday for a new West venue, The Tipsy Lion at 128 N. Main St.
The Sinatra stylings of Waco singer Bruce Carbonara return when he appears from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Veteran Central Texas country singer Mack Abernathy sings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Movies for week
Movies playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The High Note,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt,” “Mighty Oak” and ”Trolls World Tour.”
