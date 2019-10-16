Indiana singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer has written songs from her life with the idea that sharing her experience helps both individuals and community.
These days, she’s finding her words are welcome in a troubled time.
“It feels like a gathering storm, no matter what side you’re on. I think some feel like there’s division and no bridges, but I don’t believe that at all,” she said in a recent phone interview. What she believes in is community and hope. “I write about hope in a way, but not wishful thinking or candy-coated.”
Newcomer returns to Waco, where she’s performed concerts at Baylor University and elsewhere, for a Saturday night concert with pianist Gary Walters at Lake Shore Baptist Church.
The Americana singer-songwriter — Americana with a spiritual thread — and author brings songs from her 17th and latest album, “The Point of Arrival.”
“(It’s) a wonderful combination of musicians and kind of a crossover of roots and classical music,” she said of the album. “We’ll be doing songs from the new album and songs which have become old friends. There’s a lot about personal growth and the process of grief and the gravity of love. We keep coming back to love.”
Love and community, that is. Newcomer’s three-decade career, which has taken her across the country and around the world, has a strong strand of finding the connections that bind people together with a universality informed by her time in India, Kenya and the Middle East.
She’s the recipient of a honorary degree in Music for Social Change from Goshen College and has collaborated with Parker Palmer on such programs as “Healing the Heart of Democracy: A Gathering of Spirits for the Common Good” and “What We Need Is Here: Hope, Hard Times and the Human Possibility.”
What she’s providing these days, she said, is a message that there’s a good in the world that needs encouraging, but is still alive.
“There’s a lot of sorrows to address in this world and I think we’re getting an unbalanced view of human nature right now. There’s a tsunami of information about the worst of human nature,” she said. “There’s a song that goes I can’t change the world, but I can change what’s three feet in front of me. We have tremendous power in how we live on a daily basis — hospitality, generosity, creativity, kindness. Part of what I do musically is to affirm that. I believe kindness is our default.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.