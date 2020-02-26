Waco stages — well, performance spaces at least — present theatergoers with distinctive choices this weekend with InSite Waco presenting the third production of its Shakespeare Studio while the Waco Civic Theatre offers the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” complete with dance numbers.
There’s also McLennan Theatre’s “Chicago” to add a second musical set in the 1920s, but tickets to that production sold out more than a week ago.
The Bard is back for InSite Waco, with its “Law and Order,” a collection of Shakespeare scenes and sonnets presented at Brotherwell Brewing. It’s in a similar format to InSite’s previous productions of “Love and War” and “Music, Magic . . . and Murder” staged last year, namely scenes of one to four actors playing selections matching the evening’s theme.
This month’s presentation has been tweaked from previous ones, noted director Stefanie Wheat-Johnson. She and fellow InSite director Luann Jennings are joined by two new directors, James White and Josi Bender. There are also new faces among the cast of six actors: Suzanne White, Bill Jacobson, Breshena Crosby, Becca Janney, Trent Sanders and Eric Johnson.
Some participated in InSite’s “24/10” play challenge in September, where teams wrote, directed and performed 10-minute plays over a 24-hour period.
The new blood is part of InSite’s strategy for its Shakespeare Studio, which aims to build a pool of actors that could stage a Shakespeare in the Park production in Waco in the future.
As in past Shakespeare Studios, “Law and Order” features scenes and dialogues drawn from Shakespeare’s plays with some pertinent sonnets thrown in. Plays represented include “Hamlet,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “Henry IV,” “Measure for Measure,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth.”
Actors will perform with no sets and minimal props inside Brotherwell Brewing. “Law and Order” also will run for four performances over two weeks, an expansion of past Shakespeare Studios.
“Our vision for Shakespeare Studio is to whet people’s appetites. We want to take Shakespeare out of the box that we usually put him in,” said Wheat-Johnson. “We’re scrappy theater.”
There’s scrappy theater of another sort — the scrappiness of a youthful cast — at Waco Civic Theatre with its production of the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.” The “Jr.” part of the production refers to the condensation involved in adapting a full-scale musical for young actors and a kid-populated audience.
In the case of “Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” that means the action contained in one act, reworked for young performers and presented within roughly an hour’s running time. There’s also a tweaking of a subplot originally involving “white slavery.”
The main story remains the same as small town girl Millie Dillmount (Jill Milligan, Skye Myers) comes to New York City in the Roaring ’20s to marry for money, ending up sharing a hotel room with a stranger-but-soon-friend Miss Dorothy (Carly Hunter, Millie Cherry) to pay the bills. Romance, in the form of happy-go-lucky Jimmy Smith (Matthew Fulmer, Alex Hedrick), interferes with her plan, which also becomes complicated due to the sinister intent of hotel operator Mrs. Meers (Izabel Weaver).
The scaled-down musical doesn’t mean a reduction in talent, said director Victoria Brewer, who with music director Kaleigh Huser and choreographer Olivia Stahl leads a 15-person cast through acting, singing and dancing. “These kids are so talented and it blows my mind how hard they work,” Brewer said. Set in the 1920s, “Millie” has a healthy dose of tap and jazz dancing, with singers accompanied by a soundtrack. “It’s a lot of fun,” the director added.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.” is the WCT’s first children’s theater production for the spring and opens a four-performance run on Thursday.
