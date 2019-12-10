Waco historic homes, museums and the zoo get into the Christmas spirit this weekend with festive lights, decorations and activities.
Christmas song underlies the house decorations for the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual Christmas on the Brazos celebration, which runs Friday through Sunday at the HWF’s three homes.
With “Songs of the Season” the overall theme, the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave., will decorate as a winter wonderland. At East Terrace, 100 Mill St., children’s Christmas songs guide the holiday decor. Christmas bells are the theme at Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Each house will host candlelight tours from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with music from community ensembles. The Waco High Jazz Katz will play at McCulloch House, the Midway High School Jazz Ensemble at East Terrace and the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church handbell group at Earle-Napier-Kinnard.
All houses will open for tours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Vans provided by Waco Tours will take visitors to all houses on Friday.
Christmas on the Brazos’ annual Breakfast with Santa will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at East Terrace. The family-oriented morning features breakfast treats, craft activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Admission to the weekend’s events are $30 in advance, $40 at the door for Friday’s candlelight tours; $20 for weekend tours of all three houses; and $20 per family for Breakfast with Santa.
Call 753-5166 for ticket information.
* * *
The Mayborn Museum’s Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village will twinkle after dark in its first Christmas Lights in the Village, held evenings starting Friday through Dec. 21.
More than 30,000 lights will illuminate the village buildings from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities include pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, a petting zoo and food vendors.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children 2 through 12 years old and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. Tickets also include admission to the Mayborn exhibit “Doc McStuffins.” Tickets are available online at maybornlights.com.
* * *
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., has its holiday celebration with Christmas with the Critters from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The holiday celebration features pictures with Santa, animal training sessions (weather permitting) and other activities.
Admission is regular zoo admission of $12, $9 for children 3 through 12 years old and $11 for senior adults.
