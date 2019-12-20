Dallas musician Christopher LeGrand answers in terms of mileage when asked what it’s like to perform as Mick Jagger.
LeGrand takes the role of the Rolling Stones’ lead singer in “Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute,” a show that’s logged some 4,000 performances in its 19-year history and which stops Saturday night at the Waco Hippodrome.
What’s it like to fill the restless shoes of the leader of one of rock’s legendary bands? “I probably cover eight to nine miles onstage. I get a workout,” he said. “He’s probably rock’s greatest front man and he’s changed and evolved his stage show over time. I have to keep up. You can never rest. There’s something going on all the time.”
“Satisfaction,” one of several Rolling Stones-oriented shows that LeGrand produces, focuses on the British rock band’s hits, primarily those between 1964 and 1982. That’s the period of songs like “Under My Thumb,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” to do a little title-dropping.
For variety’s sake, the band drops in several acoustic numbers and rarities aimed to please well-versed Stones fans.
The time period covered also keeps “Satisfaction” closer to the band’s stage shows as later decades would see the Rolling Stones shift more to arena concerts. LeGrand said production scale doesn’t touch on the core of the Stones’ appeal. “The songs are the songs. It’s like a football field. No matter where you play, they’re all 100 yards long,” he said.
Other LeGrand Stones shows include “Paint It Black,” more of a Stones musical timeline complete with multiple costume changes, and a Beatles vs. Stones concert that keeps alive one of rock music’s never-ending arguments.
Joining LeGrand Saturday night are guitarists Jay Spence as Keith Richards and Cody Pappas as Ronnie Wood, Joe Rotondo as drummer Charlie Watts, John Wade on bass and Michael Kleid on keyboards and saxophone.
They bring a tribute show that’s won acclaim over the years with such honors as the first Stones tribute show in Las Vegas, involvement in the promotion of Martin Scorsese’s 2008 concert film “Shine a Light” and, two years later, approval from the Stones organization to perform for Walt Disney Company events.
