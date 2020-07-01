The first Friday of the month was a time that Waco artist Susan Sistrunk looked forward to, a time when a First Friday artist reception would bring together art, artists, buyers and fans together in the home gallery she and artist/husband Mark Kieran share.
Then COVID-19 struck this spring and their Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery was closed for more than two months as part of a local and statewide strategy to slow the spread of the virus.
Two weeks ago, as some restrictions on art galleries lifted, the couple returned to opening their doors to artists and customers, albeit by phone-in appointment rather than walk-in traffic and with masks or other face coverings.
Customers have responded with calls and, even better, sales.
Still, the First Friday receptions are missed. “If you can’t have that night, it’s really challenging to sell your art,” she said.
The reopened gallery presently features new large canvases by Waco artist Jay McMillen. The pieces range from abstracts in bold acrylics — “fire burn, caldron bubble” where red predominates and “Blue Cave, Under Water” — to “Spooners,” four panels of clean, strongly colored geometrics within white borders.
His “42” combines the two approaches, with sharp rays outlining an abstract image atop a second image for a three-dimensional sense.
In addition to other work by Waco artists Julie Pitman and George Giddens, Sistrunk and Kieran have brought out a collection of their earlier canvases in a sale meant to clear space and raise funds for new projects. For a visit to the gallery, 2120 Washington Ave., call 733-9478.
