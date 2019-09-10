Texas country singer-songwriter Randy Rogers is a regular of sorts on Waco stages, thanks in part to longtime friend and country colleague Wade Bowen, but he brings some company to his Saturday show at The Backyard that Waco fans may not have seen recently: Rogers’ band.
It’s a full-band show that Rogers and his veteran musicians will deliver, capping a daylong block party at The Backyard that features an afternoon suicide awareness emphasis followed by the evening’s opening act and fellow Texan Kyle Park.
Rogers and his five-man band have been together for some 17 years since starting in San Marcos — “a helluva ride,” he says — and that shared experience flavors their latest album, “Hellbent,” produced by Nashville ace Dave Cobb and released this spring.
To support that album, Rogers and his players have toured from Delaware to Washington state following its April release. “It’s been a long, long, hot summer,” he said.
Saturday’s show puts them on the Backyard stage, doing what they like best. “We’re still having fun and having a good time is what we’re all about,” Rogers said.
In addition to his touring and the new album, Rogers teamed earlier in the year with Lee Ann Womack and Rodney Crowell on the single “Flatland Hillbillies,” found on Crowell’s latest album, “Texas.” “Rodney called out of the blue and I was floored,” he recalled. “It was a dream come true for me to work with Rodney.”
And there’s more: The latest video from “Hellbent,” “I’ll Never Get Over You,” gets released this month with another installment of “Hold My Beer and Watch This” with Bowen coming soon. “There’s lots going on,” Rogers said.
The Austin-based Park, who opens for Rogers on Saturday night, also comes with new material preceding him, in the form of the video “Rio” from his current release “Don’t Forget Where You Come From.”
Suicide awareness
The Saturday night concert follows an afternoon-long suicide awareness and prevention emphasis. It’s the second year for the veterans-oriented event at The Backyard and club owners opted to combine it with the Saturday night concert for a daylong block party, said Backyard co-owner Brian Brown.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a car show, counseling tents, vendors and live music from Josh Barnard and Lauren January, the Mike Stanley Band and Union Revival. Admission is free.
