Back in April, Aaron Watson and his band were booked to play The Backyard only to see that date bumped into June as COVID-19 concerns closed venues and shut down concerts and tours for most bands across the state.
Little did he realize then that the Waco show planned for Friday night would be his first public live show in months. He and his band have kept busy with streaming performances, working on recordings made in March and, for the country singer-songwriter, recording celebrity voice spots for fans through Cameo.com.
The pause came as the Amarillo native was riding a sustained wave of regional popularity built on years of live shows and 14 albums. He’s ready to get back on stage, according to answers he sent us to some emailed questions.
You and your band are busy most of the year, with schedules filled with shows, media appearances, writing, recording and fan events. What have you been doing in the time off the road for COVID-19 shutdowns? What requests have you received from fans for your (voice) spots for Cameo.com?
It’s been really crazy, this has definitely been the longest stretch I’ve been off the road in 20 years. You kind of get into a routine so this is a new thing to me but I’m certainly making the most of it. Mostly I’m just enjoying being at home and with my kids all the time. We’re having all kinds of fun out here in West Texas, especially now that home schooling is over and it’s just summer. So just making the most of it.
For work with no shows we’re doing a bunch of virtual shows from live streams to private performances and that has been nice to stay connected. Cameo has been something I have had for a while but it’s really been awesome during this time. A lot of graduation requests since those kids unfortunately didn’t have the opportunity to get what most kids do to lift their spirits, birthday wishes, and recently Father’s Day and before that Mother’s Day. I love having the connection to create a special moment for my fans through Cameo.
How have your first live shows in weeks been? What changes will Waco fans see when they come to your show at The Backyard?
Well except for a small private wedding we played in May, Waco will actually be our first live show since the virus shut everything down. The venue is taking responsible actions so it’s a safe environment and I like that it’s outside so I’m just looking forward to reconnecting with people and bringing them some joy and fun during this crazy time period we’re living in.
Besides the fact we may be a little rusty, we’re going to do what we always do which is have fun playing music, but I think that this one will be extra special because me and the boys just haven’t gotten together to play music in so long.
You have a new single out this month, “Whisper My Name.” What’s the story behind it?
I’m really excited for it. I was lucky to get in the studio right before everything hit in early March. It’s just a simple love song with a lot of nostalgia, I’ve been doing this for a while and just thought about how things used to be and put things in that song besides the nostalgia of young love, like the reference to the Texas Hall of Fame in College Station. I also just wanted it to be a big fun singalong love song.
You’ve talked about the power of music to heal, particularly in times of loss, whether personal or collective. Any thoughts about music in this time of national pandemic? Are you writing songs now?
I always think music is a place of healing and impacts so many people. We’ve seen a lot of people spending even more time with music and I’m sure that it comforts them and I hope it makes them smile, forget about their worries and just enjoy the moment. Different songs do different things, but it’s all comforting and makes you feel something.
Some people really want new stuff with no shows and others just love listening to their old favorites. I’m good with either, to be honest. But it’s so great music is so accessible today to be around while our lives have slowed down a bit.
I just got done recording a new record back in early March and we’ll be putting music out this whole year from that. During the downtime I’ve spent a lot of time remotely getting all those songs polished up. But I’m a songwriter and always writing when I feel inspired, so nothing new there, always trying to get the next best song out.
