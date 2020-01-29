Talk with country singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet about songwriting and it's clear where his heart is. "I love it when the song is the star," he said in a recent phone interview.
He's got plenty of stars to his credit over a three-decade career: hits like "Forever and Ever, Amen," "A Long Line of Love," "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," "Some Beach" and "Daddy's Come Around," sung by the likes of Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and the Judds.
Overstreet, 64, headlines Thursday's Chords & Conversations acoustic concert and dinner at the Waco Hippodrome, a scholarship fundraiser for Texas Tech University at Waco, which also features Scotty Emerick and Marv Green.
Those writers have found success was well. Green, a BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2001, created such hits as "True," "Amazed" and "It Just Comes Natural" while Emerick, best known for "Beer for My Horses," was the Nashville Songwriters Association's 2004 Songwriter of the Year.
Overstreet, though, has been at it longer and has the experience to back up his belief that a good writer has a better chance at longevity than a performer.
"I feel the songwriter has the best life in the business if they can get their song in the machine," he said. If he or she is lucky enough to get more than one song in that machine of the music industry, it's all for the better.
"If you're a successful artist, there are ways to make a lot of money faster. If you're a songwriter and have multiple songs on the charts, you're multiplying your efforts," he noted.
While a performer's success depends largely on present popularity — Can he or she still sell tickets and records? — a songwriter has a catalog of work that can provide a steady, if smaller, stream of royalties with the prospect of cycles of renewed attention.
There's also the chance that those songs find new life with new arrangements or interpretations. Overstreet, in fact, is working on a rhythm-and-blues arrangement of his "Digging Up Bones." "A lot of people want me to record the same album over and over again, but as a creative, I'm always wanting to push the boundaries," he explained.
Regardless of the urge of creative change, the challenge a songwriter faces is fairly consistent, Overstreet said. "There's always a blank sheet of paper and you've got to put something down that means something."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.