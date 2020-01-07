It’s only been three weeks since the Oak Ridge Boys wound up their intensive Christmas tour, with some 30 concerts in 31 days, but bass singer Richard Sterban expects the iconic country quartet will be fully back in their regular tour mode by the time their Jan. 16 Waco show comes around.
“In many ways, it’s like riding a bicycle,” said Sterban. “I think the first night we won’t miss a beat. It’s what we love to do.”
It’s also 47 years of experience and professionalism that allows the Tennessee group to snap back to their standard show, though the quartet has made its Christmas concerts something of a cottage industry over the last 30 years with a focused tour and eight Christmas albums, including a new one released for the 2019 tour.
“The Christmas tour is the biggest of our year,” admitted Sterban in a phone interview from Nashville.
Even those shows, however, build on the Oak Ridge Boys’ successful combination of family-friendly country and pop, plus songs of patriotism and faith. Audiences can expect hits like “Thank God for Kids,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon” and the evergreen “Elvira” with Sterban’s signature “oom-papa-mow-mow” from the group’s catalog of nearly 20 No. 1 country hits, but also lesser known numbers and some new ones. “In general, it’s a good family show,” he said.
The Country and Gospel Music Halls of Fame members sold out their Waco Hippodrome show last January and that’s one reason the group — Sterban, lead Duane Allen, baritone William Lee Golden and tenor Joe Bonsall — is returning to town. The band has a long-standing tradition of performing in Galveston in January and once that date is set, they build on it with other Texas tour stops. “That’s certainly the case with Waco,” Sterban said. “We look forward to coming back. We always, always have a good time playing in the state of Texas.”
The Boys already have 120 dates booked for 2020 and work planned on a new album with top Nashville producer Dave Cobb. Cobb produced the group’s last studio album, “17th Avenue Revival,” that returned them to a gospel and early rock ’n’ roll sound that proved revitalizing.
Cobb also produced the quartet’s latest Christmas album, which saw the group sing some new contemporary Christmas songs, but in an older style. That’s the sort of creative thinking that has made him a favorite with the iconic country ensemble. “Dave Cobb is a master of marrying the old with the new,” Sterban said. “You can count on it, Dave Cobb is going to take us down some roads that are different.”
That’s for the year ahead and the bass singer is quick to emphasis the Oak Ridge Boys have no plans to stop. “We’re still having fun doing it,” he said. “We do not plan to retire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.