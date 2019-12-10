Set within a girl’s Christmas Eve dream, “The Nutcracker” works its magic independent of Waco’s fickle seasonal weather. All the Tchaikovsky ballet needs is a stage, a trained ballet company, an orchestra and an expectant audience.
All of those combine Sunday at Waco Hall when Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier of Texas joins the Waco Symphony Orchestra to perform the ballet that’s a holiday mainstay for companies across the country.
It’s a return visit for Ballet Frontier, which danced with the WSO last year and the Midway High School Camerata Orchestra the year before. Sunday’s Waco performance wraps up the company’s “Nutcracker” season, which started in Fort Worth before Thanksgiving and continued with additional performances at the Granbury Opera House in Granbury.
“It’s the same beautiful production we had last year,” said artistic advisor Enrica Tseng.
The Fort Worth company will bring 50 dancers for its “Nutcracker,” supplemented by approximately 60 Waco-area children who will appear as Christmas partiers and angels in Act I and young Chinese and Russian dancers in the second act.
Ballet Frontier brings lovely dancing, rich costuming and sets to the traditional “Nutcracker” story of a young girl named Clara who receives a wooden nutcracker as a Christmas present. Her dreams turn the wooden toy into a handsome prince, who fights and vanquishes a Rat King and his army, then travels with her through a fantasy of exotic sweets, flowers, snowflakes and graceful fairies.
All this plays out to one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous scores, performed live by the Waco Symphony.
Artistic director Chung-Lin Tseng, a former dancer with the Texas Ballet Theatre, founded the Fort Worth company 12 years ago — “The Nutcracker” was its debut production — and still dances with it.
As in past “Nutcrackers” with the WSO, wooden nutcrackers of various sizes and prices will be sold in the Waco Hall foyer.
