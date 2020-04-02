Television journalist Niyah Gonzalez will join Todd Unger as news anchor for KXXV's 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning Monday, April 6.
Gonzalez, a Kansas City, Missouri native, came to the Waco ABC affiliate in March from KETV-TV in Omaha, Nebraska. During her two years there, she covered the state's deadly floods of 2018 and reported on the Food and Drug Administration's action to keep some breast implants on the market despite their possible connection to breast implant disease. She's a Denison University graduate and earned a New England Student Emmy for her broadcast work while at Northeastern University School of Creative Arts, Media and Design in Boston, Massachusetts.
News anchor and reporter Lindsay Liepman will shift from evenings to mornings at KXXV, co-anchoring with Joe Gumm from 4:30 to 7 a.m. then anchoring the station's 11 a.m. newscast. Liepman requested the move to allow more time with her family.
