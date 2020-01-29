A New York connection and a Waco collective combine Friday with a night of jazz downtown the result.
Trombonist James Hall and award-winning flutist Jamie Baum, both with years in the New York jazz scene, will join the Waco Collective jazz ensemble, led by guitarist and former New Yorker Chuck Jennings, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at downtown Waco art space Cultivate 7twelve.
The jazz combo that results will play some of Hall’s original work written for his second album “Lattice,” built around the center of Hall and Baum. Hall also performed with Jennings when both lived in New York and Friday’s show serves as a reunion of sorts for the musicians. “Waco came on our radar because of Chuck Jennings,” he said.
The trombonist, his wife Kristen Gaylord and their now 18-month-old son moved to Texas about a year ago when she became assistant photography curator at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
“I’m now a Texan as of a year ago,” Hall chuckled in a recent phone interview from Fort Worth. Hall’s playing and composition has earned him attention in jazz circles and he’s toured with such groups as Postmodern Jukebox and Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra. His works also have won three ASCAPlus awards.
Several Texas dates for Baum, considered one of jazz’s top improvisational flutists, provided an opportunity to play with Hall and Jennings. Baum, a composer and instructor as well as performer and leader of the Jamie Baum Septet, has made the annual DownBeat Jazz Critics Poll since 1998 and her lengthy list of achievements include a Guggenheim Fellowship and appointment as a Kennedy Center Jazz Ambassador.
Baum plays the alto flute, an instrument rarely heard in jazz and whose novel sound Hall said pairs well with trombone, a reason why he wrote music with her in mind. “It had a texture so nice and dark and velvety. It was almost like a warm blanket of tone,” he said.
While sections of his compositions are open for improvisation, the intricate harmonies he intends needed to be written down. “It’s complex music, but accessible,” he said.
