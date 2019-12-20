The closing of a year and a decade merits celebration of some sort and for those who prefer to celebrate with live music, dancing, acting or art, here’s a sampling of what’s available on New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Eve Barkin’ Ball, with music by Michael Hix and the Taylor Pace Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $200, tables for 10 start at $2,000. Benefits Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” murder mystery dinner and dance with music by Texas Heatwave, Brazos Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $149.95.
New Year’s Eve comedy show with Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $59, available online at thesilodistrict.com.
New Year’s Eve and Preview Party, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
New Year’s Eve at Hotel Indigo, with music by DJ Khmero, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Hotel Indigo, 211 Clay Ave.; $30.
Southern Roots New Year’s Eve Party, with music by Three4one, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Roots Brewing Company, 217 S. Eighth St.; $30 in advance, $40 day of party.
Smiley’s Melody Ranch, with music by 35 South Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
New Year’s Eve 2020 Roaring Twenties with Five Dollar Shake, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
5-Bar-J Dancehall, with music by Josh Evett Band, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35.
New Year’s Eve at Elk Hall, with music by The Standards, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, south of Axtell; $10, doors open at 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at Geneva Hall, with music by Roger Kirby and Texas Heartbeat, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott; $15 individuals, $25 couples.
New Year’s Eve at Big’s Mayberry Tavern, with music by The Bill & Phil Show, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; $20.
New Year’s Eve party at Rosati’s Pizza, with music by Venus E, 8:30 p.m. at Rosati’s, 824 Hewitt Drive; free.
