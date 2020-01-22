Nashville indie band The Brook & The Bluff draws its name from two Birmingham, Alabama, suburbs, but is now finding its map of fans growing coast to coast.
The quartet, which performs Friday night at Waco’s Common Grounds with fellow Nashville singer-songwriter Stephen Day, has built on its early fan success at Auburn University and Birmingham clubs to a national following linked, as often as not, by the band’s Spotify releases.
It’s the band’s first trip to Waco, sandwiched between dates in Houston, Austin and Dallas, and the result, in part, of Baylor students lobbying the band on Instagram. “Stephen Day, one of my favorite musicians, will start things with an acoustic set. I’m super excited,” said Joseph Settine, band co-founder and its lead writer.
The Brook & The Bluff comes to town with its debut album, “First Place,” released four months ago. It’s a large release compared to the band’s usual single-by-single drop, but Settine, who started the band with guitarist Alec Bolton four years ago, says streaming audio has made it a singles world for a band aiming to expand its fan base.
“Every song that has ever been made is on Spotify,” he quipped, referring to the online streaming music service. “It’s a trick for us to stay relevant. The album is still sacred to me, but sometimes you have to bend that.”
The Brook & The Bluff started as a duo during Settine’s and Bolton’s college days at Auburn, their band name referring to the Birmingham neighborhoods where they were born, Mountain Brook and Bluff Park. As they got into it, their love for music and performing eventually overrode their career plans, with Settine changing from a career as a music teacher to a songwriting and singing performer. “I didn’t have the mind for the organization needed to handle 200 elementary students,” he admitted.
Their duo, in turn, attracted others of similar mind. Drummer John Canada signed up though his master’s degree was in accounting. “Honestly, his business mind and his sensibility for this sort of thing has been a godsend,” Settine observed. Bassist Fred Lankford was the last to join the group before its move to Nashville and brought to the quartet a sense of perfect pitch.
Luckily, the band’s newcomers also hailed from Mountain Brook, so the group didn’t have to add new neighborhoods to its name, Settine said.
One common skill shared by band members is harmony singing, shaped by years in school choirs, and the band leader says he writes new songs with space to add harmonies. The band’s high-energy live show usually includes an acoustic stretch where they can air out their vocals. “Usually it’s our favorite part of the show,” said Settine.
Even better, he added, is when their audiences sing along. “Honestly, that is the best feeling a person like me can have,” he said. “The more you sing, the more joy you feel.”
