After years of playing pubs and clubs as a solo musician, Dennis O’Hagan found the idea for his Great Brewery Tour somewhat obvious. Tunes and tankards, music and mugs — the pairing of live music and live drinking seemed pretty common-sensical.
What nudged the Cincinnati, Ohio, singer and guitarist into the attempt two years ago was a realization that he was playing more and more craft breweries and he liked the experience.
“Making craft beer is a very creative process. Not only the brewery owner, managers and staff, but the audience is more interested in a creative experience,” he explained in a recent phone interview. “It was something I thought I’d try to see if it had legs. There are quite a few craft breweries and beers.”
His first 2018 brewery tour turned out to have legs — long ones, in fact, that has enabled O’Hagan to organize several regional brewery tours. He’s now up to more than 100 breweries visited and in more than half the states.
Waco’s Southern Roots Brewing Company is part of his current Texas tour, with a Friday night performance by O’Hagan. Waco landed on his radar thanks to a son now living in Austin, he said.
O’Hagan’s contribution doesn’t stop with musical performances. He also reviews one or two beers or ales from each brewery he visits, posting his opinions on his blog, found at greatbrewerytour.com/blog, often within hours of his last set. “I’m always blown away by the quality of the brewing I’ve found in small towns,” he said. “On my Gulf Coast tour, I found some phenomenal breweries in rural Alabama.”
The music he brings comes from a career that has seen him share stages with such national acts as Bruce Hornsby, the Violent Femmes, Blue Oyster Cult and Afghan Whigs. His most recent band the Voodoo Loons had members from both Ireland and the U.S., reflecting O’Hagan’s own cultural roots.
The 50-year-old musician, a New York native, plays from a jukebox programmed by a lifetime of performing in small clubs and concerts: heavy on college rock, indie pop and folk, punctuated with stories about the songs and the performer. “It’s crowd-pleasing rock ’n’ roll. I try to stay away from the uber-popular stuff and play things that people haven’t heard as much,” he said. “I don’t use set lists. I just read the room.”
Punctuating the music are stories behind the songs or about the performer — with a break here and there for drinking craft beer.
“(The audience) can expect music — and some interesting new experiences,” he said.
