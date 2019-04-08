Thursday’s season-closing Waco Symphony Orchestra concert features multiple guest talents in addition to the orchestra’s inherent instrumental skill.
Multi-faceted actor, producer and author Henry Winkler brings his voice as narrator for Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic children’s story “Peter and the Wolf” while 17-year-old Woodway twins Haeun and Hayoung Moon will play violin and cello, respectively, on the Brahms Concerto for Violin and Cello.
Winkler, 73, comes to Waco on the heels of his latest success, his Emmy-winning turn as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on the HBO series “Barry.” While acting has brought a shelf of awards and national fame for the Yale School of Drama graduate, his career is rich in experience as a television producer, children’s programming producer, writer and director of eight feature films.
His role as easygoing Arthur Fonzarelli in the 1970s-80s television comedy “Happy Days” brought him attention, two Golden Globe awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the inclusion of his character’s black leather jacket in a 1980 Smithsonian Institution museum exhibit.
His career since then has been filled with television acting and producing, voiceover work, children’s television specials and series and, with co-author Lin Oliver, writing some 34 children’s novels.
Winkler also been a spokesman for people with dyslexia, which caused him to struggle in education and his career, and has won international recognition for his work with children and those with disabilities.
The actor was unavailable for an interview last week due to travel and promotional work for “Barry,” which started its second season on HBO last month.
Winkler likely will draw upon his experience in voice work — he’s had roles in the animated series “King of the Hill,” “Family Guy,” “South Park,” “The Simpsons” and “Clifford’s Puppy Days” — in narrating “Peter and the Wolf.”
The 1936 orchestral composition by Prokofiev, one of his most performed works, tells a children’s folk story about a young boy named Peter who foils a marauding wolf. Each of the main characters — a bird, a duck, a cat, the wolf, Peter’s grandfather, Peter and some hunters — has a musical theme and instrument or instrumental section.
It’s the instrument of the narrator’s voice that pulls the story together.
Winkler and “Peter and the Wolf” fill the concert’s second half with the Moon twins and the Brahms concerto in the opening half after the WSO’s performance of Hector Berlioz’s brisk “Corsair Overture.” Thursday’s concert also will feature the Waco Symphony Association’s presentation of its Golden Baton award to Lyndon and Kay Olson for their support of the symphony over the years.
String standouts
For the Moons, seniors at Midway High School, the performance offers a chance to give back to their community before starting college studies next fall at Harvard University.
“Waco and this community have given so much to us in terms of musical learning and support,” Hayoung said. “We can give back one last time. This is probably our most personal concert.”
The two, children of Sungho and Sojung Moon, began their Waco string studies at the Central Texas String Academy shortly after moving here in fourth grade, with Haeun studying violin under Julia Hardie and WSO concertmistress Sue Jacobson, and Hayoung cello under Gary Hardie. Haeun later began studies in eighth grade under Austin violinist Brian Lewis.
Supplementing their lessons was a music environment that brought them in contact with such performers as violinist Joshua Bell and cellists Yo-Yo Ma and John Sharp, previous guest performers with the WSO, said Hayoung.
Even as the Moons’ performance accomplishments outside Waco accumulated — Haeun’s first places in concerto competitions sponsored by the Waco Symphony Orchestra, the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Fort Bend Symphony and Houston Civic Symphony; all-state orchestra selections; an appearance on NPR’s “From the Top” radio series — they stayed involved in school and community music programs as well as volunteer work to help others.
That didn’t go unnoticed by WSO Music Conductor Stephen Heyde, who praised their heart for service as well as their musical talent. “They have remained good citizens and are wondrously gifted, superbly talented students,” he said.
The duo will play the last concerto Brahms wrote and they noted it’s a mature work.
“It’s the most technically challenging one by far, longer than we’ve played before,” said Haeun.
While both are no strangers to solo performances with orchestras, the Brahms double concerto is the first where they’ve had to learn duet passages as well. “It’s like learning a whole new concerto,” admitted Hayoung.
Heyde said the fact that the Brahms double concerto requires two soloists makes it less likely to be performed by orchestras needing to secure two guest performers. The serendipity of two talented Waco siblings, who played the work two weeks ago with the Balcones Community Orchestra in Austin, offers a WSO audience the opportunity to hear a less frequently played Brahms work, Heyde said.
Haeun will travel and perform with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America this summer before the two begin studies at Harvard this fall. Hayoung will start cello studies in a joint degree program between Harvard and the New England Conservatory of Music while Haeun begins a degree in international relations.
That’s in the future, however. Immediately ahead is Thursday’s Waco concert, then graduation from Midway High.
“Forty-six days and counting,” said Hayoung.