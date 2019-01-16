Once both Baylor University and McLennan Community College get into their spring semesters, the concert scene starts to become busy with potential audiences now in town.
A busy schedule also is a varied one and this weekend’s listings bear witness to that:
For those into seasoned songwriting and acoustic performances, as well as a friendship formed from years of Waco visits, the Austin married duo of Christine Albert and Chris Gage — Albert & Gage — return with a Waldo’s Coffeehouse performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They’ll play at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, 4209 N. 27th St. Admission is a suggested donation of $15.
A blues- and rock-edged country gets displayed when guitarist and Lorena native Brett Hendrix brings his trio to Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, on Friday night. Hendrix spends a lot of time these days as guitarist in Casey Donahew’s band so this represents a homecoming of sorts.
Fort Worth-based acoustic singer-songwriter Joseph Neville drops in at Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St., on Friday night with opener Grayson Graham. Admission is $7.
Alt-punk, alt-rock and alt-pop — take your pick — can be found between the bands performing an acoustic jam at Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. On the band list are Peaches and Gravy, Knuckleball, Isis Lee, Doppleganger 65, Dumbster and The B Movie Victims.
Classical music fans can enjoy several flavors over the next few days. The Baylor String Faculty perform a gala with pieces by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Carl Maria von Weber, Eugene Ysaye, Astor Piazzolla, Mozart and Cesar Franck at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Welsh trumpeter Huw Morgan and accompanying pianist Rebecca Wilt will play works by French composers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Roxy Grove Hall while the Woodwind Trio of the United States Air Force Band of the West will play a recital of 19th and 20th century works at 3 p.m. Sunday at Meadows Recital Hall in Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.