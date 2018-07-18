Texas country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen has been on The Backyard’s stage several times before and has shared a stage with fellow musician Randy Roberts even more times, but Wednesday’s “Hold My Beer and Watch This” show will have special resonance.
Slightly more than a month ago at his own Bowen MusicFest, the musician was speechless — by doctor’s order.
Days before the 20th anniversary edition of his Bowen MusicFest at Touchdown Alley, the Waco native underwent emergency surgery to repair bleeding vocal cords, with total vocal rest commanded afterward to allow them to heal.
The prescription of silence fell at a crucial time for Bowen, with more than a dozen bands and musicians scheduled to participate and a projected record-setting audience.
He didn’t consider cancellation, however. “The way that we set it up, the festival could go on without me,” he said, pointing out his Waco family are involved in both the MusicFest and the Bowen Family Foundation that distributes the festival’s charitable proceeds.
Joining family were friends, musical and non-musical, who pitched in. “I think I’ve got really, really good friends. I can call my friends and they come to the table,” he said, adding that was the way his parents had raised him.
One of those rising to the occasion was Bowen’s 13-year-old son Bruce, who kicked off the MusicFest’s signature closing jam session by singing Bowen’s “Sun Shines on a Dreamer” before more than 7,000 fans. Songwriters take pride when their peers cover their songs, but it’s something special when one’s child does that.
“It was a really amazing moment for me. As a dad it was just the greatest moment,” said Bowen, speaking by phone from New York City, where his family was vacationing this week. “He’s a 13-year-old sweetheart . . . a talented, talented kid.”
And one taking advantage of a New York visit to soak up some musical theater. “My son wants to be a Broadway star,” the Texas musician admitted.
The younger Bowen not only stepped up during the MusicFest, but assisted his dad in the first shows after the surgery as the older musician slowly worked back into performing.
Bowen’s vocal problems this spring caused him to cancel numerous gigs, including a summer European tour.
“I had to cancel three months of shows. I’ll try to make it up to everybody — I’ve never had to cancel a show in 20 years for my voice,” he said. “As of now, we have a full head of steam and a full schedule ahead of us.”
Bowen knows how to guard his voice during a performance, but it’s the talking through the day that sneaks up on him. “It’s going to be a long work in progress,” he said.
Wednesday’s “Hold My Beer and Watch This” show with Texas singing-and-songwriting colleague Randy Rogers is part of that working back to normality. Both musicians will bring their bands, though they’ll also perform together acoustically.
The two musicians are longtime friends and they live about a mile apart with their families in New Braunfels. Though their personalities and styles differ, there’s a common bond of friendship that’s clear when the two perform together. “We’re not having to flip a switch when we’re on stage together,” he said.
Given how Bowen’s friends pulled together to help him through a recent rough patch, Bowen’s not one to take things like friendship or music lightly. “When it’s taken away, you find out how you really love it,” he said.