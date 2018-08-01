August heat usually means an entertainment slowdown in Waco, but at the Waco Hippodrome, August translates into a heating up of its concert stage.
In contrast with past months when a handful of stage concerts and performances seasoned the Hippodrome’s regular movie offerings, the downtown venue has 12 events booked for August’s 31 days. Take out Sundays and Mondays, days on which performances traditionally aren’t booked, and the average bumps up to almost an event for every two days.
On the books for August are concerts by Texas Americana singer-songwriters Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, iconic Branson, Missouri entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, the “High On Honky Tonk Tour” with country performers Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis, Canadian country singer-songwriter Corb Lund, Nashville bluegrass/country duo Dailey & Vincent, and country veterans John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers.
Throw in stand-up comic William Lee “Cowboy Bill” Martin and that’s a lot of country or country-flavored entertainment. Providing a dash of variety, however, are a Motown Breakdown show by performer Michael Hix, Al Joslin’s popular Ultimate Elvis Tribute and a nod to Frank Sinatra and his songs by Dave Halston and His Little Big Band. There’s also a blend of stage and film in this Saturday’s shadowcast of the 2010 film “Burlesque” starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, with film action mirrored in person by Waco Civic Theatre actors.
“We want to have as many shows out there as the public wants,” explained Hippodrome co-owner and event specialist Casey Turner, who books many of the shows on the Hippodrome’s stage. “And there’s a growing clientele for things other than country music.”
The bump in live entertainment at the historic Waco theater follows last month’s opening of the Hippodrome’s new three screening rooms and that’s no coincidence, Turner said. Most of the theater’s regular film showings are moving to the newer screens, freeing up the Hippodrome’s main auditorium with its performance stage.
The Waco theater is working with several promoters to increase those live performance bookings. The local live music heard at the Hippodrome’s former street-side patio area also is returning, this time on Saturday nights at the third-floor open-air patio The Hightop.
Is there a Waco audience for a performance-heavy August? Turner thinks so. The approach of a new school year in a matter of weeks has some thinking of squeezing in some live entertainment in their last window of free time, she said, and there’s been advance interest in some upcoming shows.
“Tickets for Shoji (Tabuchi) are going like crazy. Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson are selling. There’s a huge Elvis following, too. We have to do Elvis once a year at least,” she said.
Past concerts by high-profile performers such as Kris Kristofferson, who played the Hippodrome in October, are reminding some that the Hippodrome is a place for more than movies. “People were goo-goo eyed at the Kristofferson show. They couldn’t believe he was playing in Waco,” Turner said.
More’s on the way this fall. Veteran country acts Ronnie Milsap, John Conlee and Johnny Bush have Hippodrome gigs booked and the event specialist added some major acts are in the works. There also have been nibbles from national theatrical tours looking for a Waco venue and Turner said those are possible, too, for the right price point.
She suggested fans can keep posted on acts that get booked on the Hippodrome’s website, its Facebook page and through a weekly email newsletter, media platforms that also offer a way for people to suggest entertainers and acts the Hippodrome should look into.
Waco Hippodrome fans with such recommendations often make them not solely from a personal interest, but with an eye of possible strong ticket sales that would help the Waco theater, she noted. “I think Waco really cares for the Hippodrome,” she said.