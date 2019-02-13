Country star Travis Tritt, whose rock-edged country sound and soulful vocals made him one of country music’s hottest performers in the 1990s, comes back to Waco for a Saturday solo acoustic show at the Waco Hippodrome.
The Georgia native, 56, who headlined Waco’s Cattle Baron’s Ball in 2016, brings a repertoire from 12 albums that have sold more than 14 million copies, six of which selling more than a million copies apiece. Some 20 years later, he’s still popular: Friday’s Hippodrome concert was a sellout by midweek.
Tritt first became a national name with his 1989 No. 1 single “Country Club,” which he followed up with his 1991 album, “It’s All About to Change,” which sold more than three million copies and became his best-selling work.
He joined Garth Brooks and Clint Black as Nashville’s top country stars in the 1990s as the three helped shift country to a more energetic, rock-tinged sound, found in such No. 1 hits as “Help Me Hold On,” “Can I Trust You With My Heart” and “Foolish Pride” He won Grammy Awards for “The Whiskey Ain’t Working” in 1992 (with Marty Stuart) and “Same Old Train” in 1992.
His last album was 2013’s “The Calm After . . .” but has broadened into film and television in later years. Tritt appeared in the 2011 film “Fishers of Men” and most recently, last year’s “Forever My Girl.”
Most recently, Tritt has joined country star Shania Twain and Jake Owen in the USA Network’s “Real Country,” a weekly reality show in which they work with prospective contestants and groom them into country performers.