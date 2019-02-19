Texas country singer-songwriter Tracy Byrd brings his 25th anniversary tour to Waco with a Friday night performance at the Waco Hippodrome.
Byrd, 52, touring in support of his latest release “Different Things,” started a six-month national tour last month, sharing several dates with fellow Texan Mark Chesnutt.
The country singer first won national attention in 1993 with his No. 1 hit “Holdin’ Heaven,” the start of a career that includes 10 albums, four of which sold more than a half million copies and one topping 2 million in sales. Byrd’s next No. 1 song was 2002’s “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”
The Beaumont resident has penned such country hits as “Watermelon Crawl,” “I’m from the Country,” “The Keeper of the Stars” and “Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got.”
Byrd cut back on his touring after 2009 to spend more time with his wife Michelle and their young sons, but has expanded his road gigs in recent years.
Tickets are $59 and $49 on the main floor at $39 int he balcony, available at wacohippodrometheatre.com.