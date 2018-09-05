Spin Connection, which specializes in selling vinyl audio albums both current and vintage, marks its second anniversary of hosting live bands with a rock-driven party Saturday complete with kids’ games, prize giveaways and cotton candy.
Saturday’s party at the store, located at 3703 Franklin Ave., starts at 5 p.m. and will feature six main rock bands with three student bands opening the party. The Waco “psychedelic dungeon rock” band King Country also will have an album release as part of its appearance.
Andrew Rangel has organized and promoted many of the live shows at Spin Connection and praised owners Stan and Alicia Wojciechowski for their willingness to host live rock, alt-rock and punk bands where such Waco venues are rare.
Performing 30-minute sets starting at 5:30 p.m. are Eel, Twin Railed Beds and Rad Dragon, followed by 45-minute sets starting at 7 p.m. by Hidden Creatures, Rewound Generation, San Antonio rock quartet Sketchy Trench, Dallas rock trio The Black Cassettes, King Country and Waco “rock/garbage jump” duo The Jesses.
The celebration also will feature raffles at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., an inflatable bouncy house and merchandise giveaways. Food and drink also will be available for sale.
Admission is $5.