Texas country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney is no stranger to two-stepping and partying — her current tour with Ward Davis is titled “High on Honky Tonk” — but she’s also not one to side-step the harder places of life in her music.
Sweeney, 41, talks about the pain of divorce (“Pass the Pain”), of loss and of wanting a child (“Bottle by My Bed”) in her songs and she’s found that emotional honesty resonates with her listeners and helps her connect with audiences.
“I’ve always kind of written about the things happening in my life, my friends’ lives, the choices we all make,” she said, speaking by phone while en route to a recent show in Cleveland.
Sweeney, who brings her “High on Honky Tonk” tour to the Waco Hippodrome on Tuesday, shared that a friend who had recently lost a husband had attended her concert in Michigan the night before. She told Sweeney after the show that her loss put those songs in a new light. “She was listening with different ears,” Sweeney said.
Part of the magic and mystery of music is its ability to touch memories, one of the reasons that the Houston-born Sweeney got into music more than 10 years ago, building from a start in the Austin music scene to a regional and national fan base.
“I’m on my second divorce. This life is really, really hard on relationships. It’s not easy, but it’s what I want to do... Music transcends time,” she said.
Her Hippodrome appearance, a homecoming of sorts for her guitarist and Waco native Harley Husbands, pairs her with friend and fellow country singer-songwriter Ward Davis, and Nashville honky-tonker Tennessee Jet.
Sweeney and Davis became friends when both were songwriters in Nashville about a decade ago. They now share the same management company and decided to tour together with a “High On Honky Tonk Tour” that began last May on the West Coast, took a two-month break for solo shows, then started up again this month.
The tour combines two sensibilities for songwriting, Sweeney’s more revelatory style and Davis’ fondness for what he calls “hooky melodies and big lyrics.” Sweeney said they complement each other. “Fans, in my opinion, are getting a nice array of songs that goes really well together,” she said.
Davis, 39, arrives in Waco with plenty of songs to share. Two years ago, he worked with Nashville producer Buddy Cannon on remixing an EP. What started with a few songs spilled over into more than he expected. “I ended up writing an entire other album. Then I realized there was another project in there,” he said. “We recorded 35 songs together, enough for two EPs and an album.”
Songwriting has been Davis’ strong suit since the Monticello, Arkansas, native moved to Nashville in 2000. Over the years, he’s had his songs recorded by the likes of Trace Adkins, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. Davis also helped form the alt-country band The Beagles in 2009, featured in the A&E series “Crazy Hearts: Nashville.”
A turning point in Davis’ career came when Haggard and Nelson recorded his “Unfair Weather Friend” for their 2015 album “Django and Jimmie.” The thrill of having a song recorded by two of his songwriting heroes proved a catalyst for Davis to step out on his own rather than continue to write and pitch songs for others.
His debut album “15 Years in a 10-Year Town” followed and he’s been busy establishing himself as a performer.
He’s found a like-minded soul in Texas country musician Cody Jinks. Davis co-wrote the title track of Jinks’ 2016 album “I’m Not the Devil” and has three songs on Jinks’ newest recording while putting one of Jinks’ songs on his album. The two will cross paths next week at Jinks’ Loud and Heavy Fest in Fort Worth on Aug. 18.
Davis is delighted to be back on the road with Sweeney — “It’s been a blast,” he said — and says there’s a personal connection in one of her songs.
“My favorite song of Sunny is the one she wrote about me,” he said, adding, in a performer’s tease, the audience will have to show up to find out. “I’ll let people guess which one that might be.”