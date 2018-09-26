Country singer-songwriter Adam Hood comes from Alabama, but finds a second home in Texas where fans have almost adopted him as from the Lone Star State.
Hood, who headlines Saturday’s Robinson Music Festival at Peplow Park in Robinson, considers that a compliment and acceptance of his sound. “I think my style of music leads itself to that. I grew up listening to Garth Brooks and I was a big Delbert McClinton fan, so it’s definitely in my wheelhouse,” he said in a recent phone interview from Nashville.
Adding to his Texas-ward lean was Jack Ingram’s invitation to play some in Texas when Hood was starting out in his career. Subsequent contact with Robert Earl Keen and Pat Green sealed the deal.
Hood’s partial to Texas, but others in country music are partial to his songwriting. Hood has written hits for such performers as Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town and Anderson East.
What do their fans and his like in his songs? Hood thinks it’s authenticity, writing about everyday life from someone raised in a blue-collar, Southern background. That and, well, his skill in putting a song together. “I’ve always admired the craft,” he admitted.
Fans at Saturday’s show in Robinson will find Hood loaded with some new music. His latest album, “Somewhere in Between,” arrives Oct. 12 and, with four years since his last album, he’s got a lot of touring ahead to spread the word. “I’m looking forward to play,” he said.
His everyday life makes that a little more of a challenge, though. The 43-year-old Hood and his wife had a child two months ago, his second since a daughter some 20 years earlier. That 20 years makes a difference, he added. “Boy, it’s hard to stay up,” he laughed. “And I have the hardest time leaving my wife and children at home.”
Sounds like a new song in the works.