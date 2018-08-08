When Waco musician, promoter and The Backyard co-owner Brian Brown decided to celebrate his 50th birthday with music and friends, he picked a Waco duo that’s all about using the former to make the latter.
Union Revival, the performing side of Aaron and Amanda Konzelman, grew up in music, found it nourished both their faith and relationships and have built a career in sharing that with others, which they’ve done for more than a decade, living in the overlap of live music and church circles.
There’s a reason why union is part of their name. “When we created ourselves as Union Revival ... there wasn’t a lot of unity, not a lot of community, but in music we were all gathering together for one reason,” said Aaron, 37, who is contemporary worship leader and audio tech director at First United Methodist Church. “We’re not to draw lines between people, but to connect them.”
The Americana duo will open the BB’s Big 50 Birthday Bash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, preceding Austin guitar wizard Monte Montgomery at 7 p.m. It’s a double dose of friendship for Aaron: In addition to knowing and working with Brown for years as a Waco band, Konzelman also met and worked with Montgomery, handling the sound when Montgomery would play at McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
“I’ve always loved (Montgomery’s) stuff. It was our honor to be asked,” he said.
Sunday’s free show puts the Waco musicians in front of a Waco audience and their hometown is where they’ve built a loyal following since moving back from Austin in 2014.
Local connections
Both come from Waco music lineages. Aaron’s father Brian Konzelman, with Word Music when the company was based in Waco, teaches audio engineering in McLennan Community College’s music industry careers program. Amanda’s father Danny Ragland is a longtime local musician, presently with the band Out of the Blue.
They met, appropriately enough, when they were students in Brian’s audio engineering class, found a shared love of music and faith, began performing together and got married in 2003. Years serving as worship pastors, church planters and audio consulting followed in Houston, Austin and Waco.
In 2012, they decided to move to Austin with their children, Thatcher and Grace, and take the plunge in Americana music, taking advantage of a growing national interest in Americana. After two years of performing, touring and recording, however, they opted to return to their hometown and see if they could build a base here.
They did, as their open, conversational approach to music found ready listeners in Waco.
“The last three years have been really hard and really awesome at the same time, too,” said Amanda, 36. “The community support has been really strong for us. Our fan base in Waco is so amazing to show up whenever we play.”
Union Revival often can be found performing at local wineries such as Waco Winery and Valley Mills Vineyards as well as venues like The Backyard. More than a decade of songwriting and performing has built up a Union Revival catalog of some 80 to 100 original songs, which they draw upon to fit their audiences as needed. “Storytelling is what we love to do,” said Amanda.
“It feels like an ongoing conversation set to music,” added Aaron.
The Backyard’s Brown thought of them when choosing the performers to share his birthday — actually on Aug. 5 — with friends. “They’re just fantastic. They’re a little hidden treasure. Their harmonies blend so well. It’s so refreshing.”