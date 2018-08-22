Canadian alt-country singer-songwriter Corb Lund’s “Western Destinations” tour has to travel east to get to Waco, but the cultural map on which he draws for his songs is closer to home.
Lund, who performs Wednesday night at the Waco Hippodrome, hails from south Alberta, Canada, and grew up the son of a large animal veterinarian and a self-described “rodeo kid.”
Alberta, with its open plains, Rocky Mountains and cattle industry, is pretty much a northern extension of the United States’ western culture, he said. “We have oil, cattle and a healthy distrust of the federal government,” he laughed in a phone interview from Amarillo.
Lund, 49, traces his musical roots to four R’s: ranching and rodeo, rock music and Marty Robbins. He was involved in rodeo up to his teens, when he discovered rock music and learned to play guitar. That led to performing with a rock band in his 20s, playing with the punk band The Smalls, then returned to an early love, country singer Robbins who made the gates of western music swing wide.
That’s western music — life on the plains, cowboying, wide open spaces and the like. “Western and country music are not the same,” Lund said. He started his own band on the side of The Smalls, which disbanded in 2001, and began writing songs that mashed up life in the West, then and now, with humor and a dry skepticism.
A sampling of Lund song titles show his creative territory, with an equally wide ranging musical style: “Drink It Like You Mean It,” “Cows Around,” “Roughest Neck Around,” “The Gothest Girl I Can,” “Pour ’Em Kinda Strong,” “Alt Berliner Blues,” “Long Gone to Saskatchewan,” “Things That Can’t Be Undone,” “Washed-Up Rock Star Factory Blues.”
He calls it “ag trag” — agricultural tragic — and says it’s nothing really new. “It’s barroom music, is what it is,” he said.
It’s fresh enough, clever, irreverent and catchy, however, to win nominations and awards for songs from his ten albums from indie and country music organizations in Canada and the United States.
Lund and his band, the Hurtin’ Albertans, also have found fans on both sides of the northern border, including down south in Texas and its Red Dirt music scene. “I’ve been sort of adopted in that community,” he said.
He knows his songs might not flow with the mainstream of American country radio, but that’s okay. “My scene is writing to create art and express ourselves,” he said. “My audience is real mixed — about half western and rural, about 40 percent songwriting fans.”
In addition to his current tour, Lund is writing songs for his next album and what he’s listening to while doing so — Nancy Sinatra and ’40s vocal group The Ink Spots are in the mix — suggests he’s a westerner who’s not about to be fenced in.