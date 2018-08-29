Dave Halston admits up front he doesn’t imitate iconic singer Frank Sinatra as much as suggests him in his show “For The Love of Frank,” which comes Friday night to the Waco Hippodrome.
“I try to recreate not just the music, but his style and delivery. I don’t get up and pretend to be Frank, but I’m a good interpreter of his style,” he said in a recent phone interview while driving to his Fort Worth home from an Illinois gig. “Frank was noted for his phrasing, the way he would carry a note through. I try to get into his mindset and think the way he would think . . . and it kind of comes out that way. When I perform, I don’t hear Frank. I hear me.”
Halston, 60, and his Big Little Band will recreate the sound and hits of one of America’s most famous male singers in “For the Love of Sinatra” and Halston admits there’s plenty of material from which to choose.
“Frank actually recorded some 1,300 songs between 1938 to 1998 and probably about 100 that the public at large readily recognizes and listens to,” he said. Halston makes sure he does the biggest hits — “New York, New York,” for instance, and “My Way” — then rounds it out with songs from Sinatra’s long and varied career, from his days with the Tommy Dorsey Big Band in the 1930s and ’40s to his years in Las Vegas and his duet work with others in his final years.
Halston fleshes out the music with stories of the famous entertainer and his songs, some humor and some banter. The Little Big Band that supports him are four instrumentalists on piano, bass, guitar and drums, supplemented with a backing track of horns arranged by his music director, Jim Petty.
“The sound that comes out is of a full orchestra,” Halston said.
Halston has sung Sinatra professionally for the last 13 years, a second career that the Dallas native and Texas A&M University graduate stumbled into after semi-retirement from a career in advertising and marketing medical devices and services.
A Sinatra song during a party’s karaoke time led to an appearance at a wine bistro. That, in turn, led to some other club appearances and before long, Halston was on his way to a full-fledged Sinatra tribute that has him crossing the country and performing to audiences that cross genders and ages. “I’m having more fun for now doing what I do,” he said. “It’s become a wonderful business.”
His audiences lean to senior fans, but he estimates maybe a third of his listeners are younger than 50, which he attributes not only to the timelessness of Sinatra’s songs, but the fact that many contemporary singers such as Michael Buble draw on them for their programs.
And while his audiences often know Sinatra’s interpretations down to the note, watching Halston closely to see if he’s really singing them, Halston says part of the fun is keeping an eye on them. “I look out there and I’m watching their lips move as they sing along,” he laughed. “There’s one thing in common — they love Frank.”