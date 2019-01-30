Vocal harmonies and strong melodies may turn the Waco Hippodrome into a time-traveling country machine Friday night when veteran band Restless Heart returns.
Well, time-traveling to a point, namely the late 1980s and the 1990s when the quintet dominated country radio and charts. In those two decades, the band logged 27 singles on the country music charts. Six of those hits topped the charts in sales and airplay, which is why fans at Friday’s show may spin back in time when they hear songs like “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “The Bluest Eyes In Texas,” “Wheels” and “Fast Movin’ Train.”
The band — lead singer and guitarist Larry Stewart, lead guitarist Greg Jennings, keyboardist Dave Innis, bassist Paul Gregg and drummer John Dittrich — marks its 36th year of touring this week, with Waco sandwiched between shows in Arlington on Thursday and Pocola, Oklahoma, on Saturday.
For Jennings, what’s notable isn’t the number of years Restless Heart has been together, but that they’re still busy. “We’re touring all year-round and are on the road every weekend,” he said.
He’s part of the Oklahoma State University trio that provided the seed that grew into Restless Heart, moving to Nashville with bandmates and fellow grads Tim DuBois and Scott Hendricks. DuBois, who later would become the influential head of Arista Nashville Records, pulled together the musicians who would become Restless Heart in 1984, getting them to try songs with a little more pop or rock.
Stewart replaced original lead vocalist Verlon Thompson before the band’s first album and although band members were originally recruited for their instrumental ability, they soon found they could harmonize, too. “We blended well, like family harmony,” Jennings said of the band’s singing.
That package of tight musicianship, country rock vibe and close harmonies proved Restless Heart’s winning sound in the 1990s, leading to success not only on country charts, but pop ones, too, with the group’s hit “When She Cries” peaking at No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts.
Since 2002, Restless Heart hasn’t changed its lineup, with an enduring fan appeal and an appreciation of how that was created. “I think we’ve gotten closer,” said Jennings. “We’ve grown to appreciate what we have . . . It’s been a great ride.”