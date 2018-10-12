Texas singer-songwriter Radney Foster plays in Waco on Sunday for a cause that shares his name.
Foster and fellow musician Kyle Hutton will perform as part of the "A Place To Stay Tour," a 12-city Texas tour meant to draw attention to foster care and its needs for support. Hutton, in fact, is a foster parent and an adoptee himself.
The Bowen Family Foundation is presenting the concert, which takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive, Woodway. Free tickets are available at www.aplacetostaytx.org.
In addition to Foster performing such hits as his "Nobody Wins," "Crazy Over You" and "Just Call Me Lonesome," he and Hutton will play selections from "The Foster EP," a collection of songs that he and Hutton created.
Bowen Family Foundation executive director Jill Goss pointed out in a concert press release the need to increase local awareness about adoption and foster care: 65 percent of the children in foster care in McLennan County have to be placed in homes outside the county due to the lack of certified foster homes here.