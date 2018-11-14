Texas country star Pat Green comes back to Waco Friday night with a few new songs and an updated set list, but at this stage in his career, he’s got more than music to express his creativity and energy.
Green, 46, recently opened up his third The Rustic, an upper-end restaurant/music venue, in Houston, joining successful versions in Dallas and San Antonio. Then there’s his art gallery in Fort Worth, Galleywinter Gallery, across the street from where his wife Kori sells her jewelry.
His Backyard concert last April found him on the receiving end of things with a tribute album featuring a wide range of Texas country artists putting their spin on his songs, “Dancehall Dreamin’: A Tribute To Pat Green.” And there’s ongoing life as husband to Kori and father to early teenagers Kellis and Rainey.
Life these days is no longer wall-to-wall touring and performing for Green. On the other hand, new songs and a tweaked live show mean he’s keeping his music alive, too.
“I just recorded three songs. They’re not big (sound) system-breakers, but more quiet and reserved,” he said in a phone interview on the road from Fort Worth, where he and his family live. In past years, Green would hold on to them until he’d reached critical mass for a new album, then record. These days, however, releasing new work on a come-as-you-go basis also makes sense. “I’m back and forth about that,” Green said.
His Friday night audience will benefit firsthand while those who want to see his artwork will have to go to Fort Worth while those wanting the music-food-and-drinks experience of The Rustic will have to go to Dallas, San Antonio and, now, Houston, all with a distinctive flavor.
“The new restaurant (in Houston) is alive and kicking. I think it’s the best booking one so far,” he said. “It’s got a beautiful stage, a retractable roof and holds 2,200, though that’s standing-room-only.”
Life and country music have been good for the former Waco resident, who attended Vanguard College Preparatory School as a Waco high schooler before leaving for Texas Tech University. A career in country music followed as did national success with hits like “Wave On Wave,” “Carry On” and “Dixie Lullaby.”
Green’s concert comes as part of another busy week of live music in Waco.
Jazz/pop trumpeter Chris Botti and his band return for another appearance with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, playing at 8 p.m. Thursday at Waco Hall.
Up-and-coming country group Shotgun Rider returns with a Saturday night show at The Backyard with a Michael Jackson tribute on Sunday, also at The Backyard. The Baylor-area coffeehouse Common Grounds welcomes Ryan Thomas and Cosmic Contract on Friday.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade will provide the music on Steinway pianos in a duo “Steinway Series” performance Friday at McLennan Community College.
Those with a taste for classic ’50s pop and rock ’n’ roll can check out the Platters Tribute on Friday night at the Waco Hippodrome.