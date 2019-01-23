Long-running Austin band Asleep at the Wheel plays the Waco Hippodrome on Thursday, almost three years since an appearance at McLennan Community College and, surprisingly, the band’s lineup is close to the same as it was then.
Surprisingly, as the only thing more fluid than the band’s glide through jazz, pop, western swing, county and more is its lineup, with veteran founder and bandleader Ray Benson, 67, the one constant in Asleep at the Wheel’s history.
The band turns 50 in 2020 and in looking back on its past, Benson said a continual refreshing of personnel was one of the themes. “It seems like, in retrospect, every ten years we have a different band,” he said in a phone interview before a recent concert in Tucson, Arizona. “We seem to have a different band every decade.”
Benson, on lead vocals and guitar, will bring fiddler and singer Katie Holmes Shore; fiddler and mandolin player Dennis Ludiker, keyboardist Connor Forsyth; steel guitarist and saxophonist Eddie Rivers; saxophonist and clarinetist Jay Reynolds; bassist Josh Hoag; and drummer David Sanger.
They also bring a new album, “New Routes,” released in September, and their first featuring original material in about a decade. It’s typically genre-hopping, with country, rockabilly, jazz, Cajun, Americana and western swing flavors, as the band’s lineup bring their musical influences to bear. Shore, a McLennan Community College grad, wrote or co-wrote three songs on the album and will travel with Benson this Sunday to perform at the AmericanaFest UK in London.
“It’s pretty neat to have some of my songs on an Asleep at the Wheel album,” Shore confessed, noting that she grew up listening to a healthy amount of Asleep at the Wheel music. Though writing is often a solitary experience for her, co-writing with Benson proved somewhat easy, helped by technology. “The phone makes it so much easier to record something, send it over and put something together — how very 2018,” she laughed.
The fiddler, singer and songwriter has been with the Austin band for five years and said “New Routes” reflects the sensibility of the current lineup.
“Most of us are in our thirties and many are friends of mine,” she said. “The level of musicianship here was one of the attractions of playing in the band.”
That musicianship, varied musical backgrounds and regular improvisation, the latter an essential part of swing music, led the band into some new musical territory. “The songs aren’t as straightforward western swing tunes. We’re all coming from more Americana than western swing,” she explained.
Given how western swing music has ebbed and flowed in its public awareness, is it hard for Benson to find band members conversant in it? In the beginning, yes, he said.
Benson and Lucky Oceans (Reuben Gosfield) started the band in West Virginia in 1970, moved to California for a few years, then to Austin in 1974. “In ’71, ’72 and ’73, I couldn’t find anybody who could play western swing, so I went to Nashville. I couldn’t find a fiddler,” he said. Then, Texas country musician George Strait struck paydirt in the early ’80s with his throwback traditional sound, complete with fiddle and western swing touches, and things became easier.
“With George Strait on the radio, people had to learn western swing,” he said.
Knowledge of western swing, however, hasn’t been as important as the ability to play it: a blend of jazz, swing and country with doses of improvisation required. Hire musicians talented enough to play that and Asleep at the Wheel’s broad repertoire falls into place, Benson said.
That’s borne out by the band’s history. Despite a lineup that flips over every decade or so, Asleep at the Wheel has tallied nine Grammy Awards, released more than 30 albums, holds an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award and membership in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, yet remains busy on the road with some 150 shows a year.
Over that time, audiences haven’t turned over as much as become self-renewing. “We have people 9 to 90 in our audience, starting with kids who like ‘Hot Rod Lincoln’ and ‘Choo Choo Ch’Boogie’ and then find they like more than that,” he said. “We get a lot of people in their late 20s and early 30s, who listened to Top 40 music when they were in college and think there must be more than the mainstream music they listened to.”
Case in point: Asleep at the Wheel’s Tucson gig was the Tucson Jazz Festival and it was sold out.
Thursday brings them to Waco, a place of no small significance for Benson and lovers of western swing. “Waco was so much a part of western swing,” he explained. “There’s the Gimble family — (the late Texas fiddler) Johnny, Dick and Emily (a former Wheel keyboardist and singer). Bob Wills really started in Waco and there are great players like (pianist) Curly Hollingsworth and (guitarist) Kenny Frazier.”
The band makes its first appearance at the Waco Hippodrome on Thursday, a small bit of history for a band that hasn’t stopped writing it, even as members keep changing.