Rain dripping, ocean waves crashing on the shore, river rapids, even the silent fluttering of butterflies — all make music to Waco musician Sandi Horton, who translates them into a different music when she composes.
The natural sounds inspired Horton’s latest work, “Native Flute Journeys,” a 10-song CD from which she’ll perform on hand-carved flutes Wednesday night at a Cultivate Sound Sessions performance at downtown’s Cultivate 7twelve.
Horton, who has performed with her husband Jeff on guitar as the Horton Duo for many years in Waco, drew on the natural world in composing her flute pieces, each tied to a particular location.
Her CD shows off three flutes crafted by Arizona-based High Spirits Flutes, which makes Native American-style musical instruments: double soprano, alto and bass flutes, carved from walnut, aromatic cedar and Spanish cedar, respectively.
Translating natural sound into music is more art than science, with Horton jotting down ideas in words, letters or numbers rather than a strict musical notation. “When you’re a bird singing, there’s no set pattern to it,” she said. “It’s pretty much like jazz improvisation.”
Unlike recorders, a similar wind instrument, wooden flutes are tuned to a single key and the three that she will play Wednesday offer different tonal textures as well. The double soprano flute plays a second fixed pitch, much like the drone of a bagpipe, that accompanies the melody, she said, while the bass flute, with its larger size and hard-to-cover finger holes, demands more breath support from its player.
Horton recorded her album with veteran Waco producer Steven Rosas of Direct Resonance Recording Studio, who added real-life sounds — namely, thunder he recorded in his backyard — to her solo playing.
Horton’s CD was featured in the June issue of High Spirits Flutes’ “Flute Talk,” which also provided readers with a free download of a CD cut.