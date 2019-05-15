To celebrate the 20th anniversary year of the Music Association of Central Texas, the organization plans to throw a street party Sunday with members providing the music.
The Austin Avenue Street Party, held between Seventh and Eighth Streets, will feature six hours of local bands coupled with local artists and craftspeople displaying their works and wares.
“We want to make MACT better known to the community,” explained MACT president Thomas “Top Cat” Clark. MACT, composed of area musicians, venue owners and music supporters, provides a way to network and share concerns in the local music business.
Clark said the block of Austin Avenue used in Sunday’s Street Party was chosen for the number of live music venues that populate that block. Three indoor venues and an outdoor stage will host 20 local bands and musicians.
Art vendors participating in the afternoon party include Black Oak Art, Cade Kegerreis Art, Keep Waco Loud, Mi Pais Artesanias, MC Art Supplies, GiGi’s Creations, Lil Manta Headscarves, Wacool Caricatures, Fan Addict Waco, Don’t Eat Beads, Cabins and Marvin Kegerreis Woodwork.