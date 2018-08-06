Married With Sea Monsters, the Waco indie rock band with the indefinable name, returns to town after a two-year hiatus, performing with three other bands at a Saturday night show at Spin Connection.
The five-player Waco band joins a lineup of TIRED, The Short Waves and the San Antonio band The Milk Theory.
“We’re super happy and excited to be back, but it’s actually terrifying to be jumping back into it,” said Kat Dixon, the band’s songwriter, singer and guitarist. The reasons for the band’s two-year retirement from performances were fairly mundane — basically, life happened — even as the reason for the reunion show was fairly straightforward.
“It was a perfect storm. We had people going back to school, people getting married, people moving,” she said. Then, “completely out of the blue,” MWSM bassist Jared Shaw had the idea of getting back together for a show, called other band members and, well, it’s happening on Saturday night, Dixon said.
Playing Saturday night is the band’s lineup of Dixon, Ryan Hull on guitar, Shaw on bass, Alden Tarver on drums and Carrie Burt on keyboards.
MWSM — the name came from a computer program that assembled band names at random — had built a regional following over several years from its Waco base and local venues such as Truelove Bar and the now-defunct Beatnix Burger Barn, Treff’s Bar & Grill and 5th Street Icehouse.
It drew national attention in 2014 when the band created some music for the fictitious girl band The Mary Janes, invented by cartoonist and Waco native Robbi Rodriguez for his comic “Gwen Stacy: Spider-Woman.” That comic imagined a world where Peter Parker girlfriend Gwen Stacy had turned into Spider-Man instead of him.
In the book, Stacy works off some of her energy and frustration as a drummer in the punk rock band The Mary Janes. Dixon, a friend of Rodriguez, agreed to come up with some music that The Mary Janes might have played and the result, posted on YouTube, drew more than 80,000 hits and eventually an invitation to play a comics convention in North Carolina in 2015.
On Saturday, the reunited band will play fan favorites from its first two albums plus some songs never recorded. The show also gives MWSM another chance to move merchandise with band CDs and T-shirts going for $5. “We’ve got a lot of merch just sitting there,” Dixon said.