The tattoo on Kristen Kelly’s right wrist says Believe, with a B that looks like a treble clef, a L that’s an eighth-note and a star dotting the I.
The image came to her months before a milestone in the Lorena native’s country music career — her first recording and music publishing contract signed in 2011 — and helps her through times when it’s tempting to give up hope. “It’s easy to get down on yourself,” she said in a recent phone interview from Nashville. “It’s a reminder to keep believing.”
That personal perseverance also helped Kelly get through years of sexual abuse from a stepfather when she was a teen, so it’s no surprise that Kelly’s Believe logo will be a frequent sight at her Hometown Throwdown at Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon this Saturday, seen on event T-shirts with the tagline “We can end the violence.”
The Throwdown aims to raise funds for the Advocacy Center For Crime Victims and Children and survivors of sexual abuse and violence. The open-air event will feature roughly 10 hours of music from nine local and Nashville acts plus an auction. It’s also meant to call attention to the subject of sexual violence.
Nearly two decades after she reported her stepfather had molested her over a four-year period, Kelly is talking publicly about her experience. Last month, she shared what she’d been through in an interview with KXXV-TV’s Ann Harder and is presently working on a book that touches that subject. “I’ve been praying for many years how to give help . . . This is the start,” she said. “If more people would talk about it, maybe there’d be less occurrences.”
In a 2001 trial, a McLennan County jury found her stepfather guilty of eight counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecency with a child, and he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment on each count. Kelly, a minor at the time, wasn’t named in the court proceedings so many of her friends and acquaintances didn’t know about it. She still shies away from naming him in public out of consideration for a stepbrother who lives in the area with his family.
Kelly found help initially through counseling from the Advocacy Center and writing poetry, some of which found its way into her songwriting. A lifelong interest in music and singing led to her involvement in the band Big Dave & the Freaks, then McLennan Community College’s commercial music program where she sharpened skills for a music career.
After fronting the band Modern Day Drifters, Kelly ended up in Nashville as a solo singer-songwriter. She teamed with well-known songwriter Paul Overstreet on her 2013 single “Ex-Old Man,” a Top 30 country hit for her, and has toured with such country performers as Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts. Her most recent recording is her 2015 EP “Fire” and she will follow Saturday’s Hometown Throwdown with upcoming shows in Michigan, New York and Florida.
Event lineup
The Throwdown will feature the Waco-area Sundae Drivers, Butch Giddens & Texas Style and Towne Adams, and Fort Worth’s Neal Drennan & Home Brew. Joining them from Nashville are Kelly and her husband Jimmy Stanley, Kelly’s sister and fellow singer-songwriter Kimberly Kelly, Cody and Kristin Walker and Trent Willmon (“Beer Man,” “Back When I Knew It All”).
Papa Joe’s will sell beer and setups with food trucks on-site. Those attending can bring lawn chairs, cameras and umbrellas, but not coolers. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and free for those 12 years and younger.
Kelly hopes her Throwdown raises funds for the Advocacy Center and other survivors support — fans can make donations on her website and through a GoFundMe project — but says the message is as important as the music.
“Not everyone is brave enough to speak up and see justice done,” she said. “if I could talk to my 12-year-old self, I’d tell her that everything’s going to be OK. Deep down, I always knew that.”