Jazz pianist Beegie Adair remembers listening to all types of music on the radio while growing up in a small Kentucky town: pop, country, swing, western swing and more. Decades later, she’s finding that same musical openness in her younger audiences, some of whom are hearing with fresh ears the Great American Songbook standards that’s at the heart of her jazz.
The Nashville-based Adair and her bassist, Roger Spencer, perform Thursday night at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center as part of the school’s Steinway Series.
They’ll bring what she’s made her bread-and-butter for much of her career: a sophisticated piano jazz that starts with familiar standards and builds from there, sprinkled with original tunes. “We’ve found audiences open to what we do, generally,” she said, speaking from Nashville. “But with some young people, sometimes we have to do tutorials as we go. There’s so much more out there for kids to listen to.”
Adair grew up in Cave City, Kentucky, where she studied piano as a child, then found her horizons expanded during her years at Western State University when returning Korean War vets brought their older musical tastes with them. “They were listening to people like Chet Baker and Dave Brubeck and I fell in love with them,” she said.
She played in jazz combos during college, then after a few years teaching music to children, moved to Nashville where she worked as a studio musician in the late 1950s and 1960s, playing with the likes of such stars as Chet Atkins, Dinah Shore, Peggy Lee, Mama Cass Elliot and Lucille Ball. Adair and her husband Billy also ran a jingle company that wrote music for commercials.
In the 1980s, she formed the first of her Nashville-based jazz combos, hosted a public radio jazz program with a who’s who of guest artists and helped start the Nashville Jazz Workshop, with which she’s still active.
Active could be a byword for Adair. She and her trio have an international reputation for their play and they have recorded a remarkable 37 albums, totaling 1.5 million copies sold. Adair also recorded a six-CD Centennial Composers Collection of songs by Richard Rodgers, Ira and George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Jerome Kern, Hoagie Carmichael and Irving Berlin — composers who, with Cole Porter, form the heart of the Great American Songbook.
Live performance, however, remains important to Adair, a Steinway artist and a monthly collaborator with the Nashville workshop. “It helps to see live music performed where you don’t use much amplification,” she said. It’s a two-way relationship, too, she noted. “We sometimes bring out new tunes to try on an audience. Roger is a master of that . . . but the audience always tells you what they want to hear or not.”