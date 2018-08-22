It’s time for the 23rd annual Margarita and Salsa Festival and this year it looks like margarita weather — hot and thirst-inducing — is back.
Last year, festival organizers scrambled to move the event indoors with Hurricane Harvey approaching the Gulf Coast, although the slow-moving hurricane ended up lingering close to the coast, swamping cities and counties with record-breaking rains rather than moving inland.
The threat of bad weather kept attendance down, but not enough to lose money, said Charva Ingram, Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo vice president of marketing and sponsorship development. It did dampen the return of the margarita and salsa contests that had marked earlier festivals.
Those will return again to the festival on Saturday, with a new craft beer sampling, but located inside the Extraco Coliseum, which festivalgoers will pass through on their way to the outside tents and stage. The margarita contest has 20 contestants and 13 are entered in the salsa competition, Ingram said.
The craft beer tasting will have 20 beers for festivalgoers to sample. Tasting cups are required for both the margarita contest and beer tasting at $10 per cup. Samples in the food and drink competitions are first come, first served beginning at 6 p.m. and ending when samples run out, Ingram said.
Musically, this year’s festival, which raises money for the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo scholarship fund, will offer up-and-coming Texas singer-songwriter John Baumann; Texas country star Aaron Watson, set to release his first live album in almost 10 years with a Saturday morning signing in Waco; and triple-platinum headliner Gary Allan, returning to the festival after seven years.
Allan, in an interview conducted by email, said he and his band are bringing a recently updated show. “We recently revamped the show and started doing a new set list. We have a mix of all the hits, some fan-favorite album cuts and a few of my favorite covers,” he said. “We are playing several songs that we have not played in years.”
The California native, who tallied three million-copy selling albums in the late 1990s and early 2000s, comes with some fresh material as well, from his ninth and latest album “Set You Free.” The latest single from that album, “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” became Allan’s fifth No. 1 hit on country radio.
Fans who visit Allan’s merchandise table may find one of the country musician’s other skills: jewelry design. What started as a stress-relieving hobby — “It has been a great creative outlet,” he said — has become a family side-business, Gary Allan Custom Jewelry, with his daughters. “Once I do the designs and carving, they can take it from there while I am on the road. We do sell pieces from the jewelry line at the live shows and also through the online store at www.garyallan.com,” he said.
This weekend brings him back to Texas, with shows in Sugar Land and Waco with fellow country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson. “Texas is like a home away from home and the fans here have always treated me like one of their own,” Allan said. While he and Watson have different approaches to their music, they go well together. “We have different styles, but they are styles that appeal to a lot of the same fans. I think we are a good mix for a show,” he said.
Watson comes to Waco with a new project as well, one directly tied to the events of last August. His 13-song “Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Largest Rodeo Show,” recorded before 65,000 fans on opening night of the 2017 Houston Livestock Show, debuts Friday.
The album was initially scheduled for a fall 2017 release, but Hurricane Harvey’s devastation of the Gulf Coast in late August caused Watson to delay it while Houston and the Texas coast rebounded from the damage.
The Texas country star wrote the single “Higher Ground” while out of state during the hurricane’s landfall and it’s a bonus track added to the live album, with $1.41 from each album sale sent to the Rebuild Texas Fund.
Watson will meet fans and sign copies of the live album at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive at Chapel Road.
In addition to the live album, the singer-songwriter has released the single “Run Wild Horses” from his album “Vaquero,” a tribute to his wife Kimberly that is rising up the Top 40 country charts.
Kicking off the festival’s live music at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday is Texas country singer-songwriter John Baumann, a native of the Panhandle with four albums to his credit, the latest being 2017’s “Proving Grounds.”
Baumann’s songwriting is winning attention from both critics and peers. His “Old Stone Church,” written after his father’s death from cancer, was a finalist for 2017 Song of the Year by Saving Country Music and country star Kenny Chesney picked Baumann’s “Gulf Moon” as one of the selections on Chesney’s new album, “Songs for the Saints.”