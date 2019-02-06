Christian music icon Bill Gaither chuckles at a question about continuing to write new songs in a career that stretches some five decades with songs that have become permanent additions to many Christians’ hymnody.
The secret, he says, is living in the present without forgetting the past nor hoping for the future. “Very few live in the present. They’ll say, ‘Pretty soon, I’ll retire when I’m 60 and then I can live,’ ” Gaither said. “That’s not a way to live life.”
To no one’s surprise, a song comes to mind: “ ‘Now Is Forever’ — We’re basically singing that eternity starts today,” he said in a phone interview from his offices in Alexandria, Indiana.
Gaither, 82, and his Gaither Vocal Band will bring that song, ones from the new album “We Have This Moment” and plenty of others when they return to Waco to perform Saturday at First Baptist Church of Woodway. As fans well know, the Gaither songbook is a thick one, anchored with such standards as “The King Is Coming,” “He Touched Me,” “There’s Something About That Name,” “Because He Lives” and “Let’s Just Praise the Lord.”
Gaither and his wife Gloria, the lyricist for many of their enduring songs, head a Christian music empire that includes music publishing, concert booking, television production, animation and telemarketing, one that began in the 1960s when the Indiana couple went into music full time after several years juggling songwriting and schoolteaching.
For millions of Christian evangelicals, it’s those songs that have provided a musical accompaniment to their faith, coupled with regular touring performances and recordings by the Gaither Vocal Band, Gaither Homecoming and a host of solo contemporary Christian performers who got their start under the Gaither umbrella.
The Gaithers’ songwriting and performing — a considerable body of work encompassing more than 700 songs and 40 albums — has earned them five Grammy Awards and more than two dozen Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association. Their contribution to contemporary Christian music won them the title of Christian Songwriters of the Century in 2000 from the music rights organization ASCAP.
The veteran songwriter, singer and producer said it’s always been about conveying lasting spiritual messages in music styles that change over time. “Christ remains the same yesterday, today and tomorrow,” he said. “The truth remains the same, but the wrapper and the package continually change.”
Waco fans will hear many of those songs sung by Gaither, still singing baritone in his 80s, and his Vocal Band, whose Saturday lineup will feature tenor Wes Hampton, lead Adam Crabb, Reggie Smith and baritone Todd Suttles with guests Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams.
Gaither, characteristically, is quick to credit his Vocal Band for what they bring in concert. “The blend and the harmony, both vocally and from the spiritual perspective, couldn’t be better,” he said.
“It’s going to be a great night of music,” he added. “God smiles when he hears harmony.”