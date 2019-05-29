Once again the river of the RiverSounds music series at McLennan Community College has the last say.
High water levels due to upstream flooding on the Brazos and Bosque Rivers has forced the series to move from its usual location at MCC’s Bosque River Stage to the Ball Performing Arts Center on campus.
It’s the third time in recent years that spring flooding has bumped the weekly June concert series to higher ground, regardless of clear skies predominating for the month.
MCC music faculty member and series planner Dick Gimble said there’s not much one can do when the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the flood-control dams at Lake Waco and Lake Whitney, decides to keep downstream flows high due to heavy rains upstream.
He’s considerably sunnier when it comes to the first show of this year’s series: He and his daughter Emily, a prize-winning Austin keyboard player, are leading a show paying tribute to the western swing music that his late father Johnny, one of Texas’ great fiddlers, and Texas Playboys band leader Bob Wills made famous.
The two Gimbles formed the core of a western swing band three years ago for Texas singer-songwriter Walt Wilkins’ Waltstock festival and it proved a delight, the senior Gimble said. “Emily told me, ‘Dang, that was fun, daddy,’” he said.
Joining Emily on piano and Dick on guitar and bass in the June 6 show is a trifecta of fiddlers — Texas champions Jason Roberts, Wes Westmoreland and Danny Levin — and lap steel guitarist Dave Biller.
Western swing runs in the Gimbles’ fingers — Gimble was 17 when he first played in his father’s band and Emily performed with her grandfather while he was alive — so there’s plenty of music to fill the evening.
Gimble said they’ll play about a half dozen songs of the approximately 50 that his father wrote in his career and an equal amount of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys numbers, plus some of Emily’s arrangements. “We know way more Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble songs than we can play in two hours,” he said.
Emily, who has a standing gig at Austin’s Continental Club whenever she’s in town, comes back to Waco as a newly appointed Texas State Musician for 2021, designated by the Texas Commission on the Arts.
She’s the second that will be featured at this year’s RiverSounds series: Temple’s Tejano superstar Little Joe Hernandez was named Texas State Musician for 2020 at the same time and will bring his La Familia band to MCC’s Ball PAC on June 27.
Waco-based bands will fill out this year’s RiverSounds schedule with the Waco Jazz Orchestra and MCC jazz faculty performing on June 13, and the Waco Community Band on June 20.
All concerts are free and start at 8 p.m.