Austin singer-songwriter Kelly Willis says it’s been quite the year since she and her husband and fellow musician Bruce Robison performed in Waco, a year marked by anxiety in good and bad shades.
The bad anxiety was worry over Bruce’s health after a bout with what initially was suspected as pneumonia turned out to be typhoid. He recovered after a brief hospitalization, but the illness and subsequent weakness forced cancellation of several concerts in support of his new album.
The good anxiety was over Kelly’s new solo album, “Back Being Blue,” her first in 11 years, and she confessed she felt somewhat rusty. “It was scary. I really had been leaning on Bruce a lot over the years,” she said in a recent phone interview.
Both anxieties resolved with happy endings and, armed with new music and good spirits, the two Robisons will bring their summer Bruce and Kelly’s Honky Tonk Tour Aug. 23 to the Waco Hippodrome.
“We’re playing a lot of dancehalls and doing a really fun show,” she said. “Bruce is really good at this honky tonk stuff . . . Every year we try to do something different.”
Their show divides into solo parts from Robison and Willis, both notable songwriters, then music they share together.
Informing Willis’ set will be songs from “Back Being Blue,” which germinated after their last recording together when Willis realized she had a focus and vision for a new album of her own.
In “Back Being Blue,” released this May, Willis found herself writing about things she often turns into songs: “My classic ‘love-gone-wrong’ songs and themes of self-discovery,” she explained. “This time around it was super universal . . . almost Buddy Hollyish,” she said.
The reference is intentional: The album has a feel for the country sound of the ’50s and ’60s, a sound that nudged Willis into music when the Washington, D.C. teenager saw the 1980s films “The Buddy Holly Story” and Patsy Cline bio “Sweet Dreams.”
Smitten by the music, Willis soon developed a taste for rockabilly — “Wanda Jackson was it,” she recalled — and Willis began singing with a band in the Washington, D.C. area. Writing original rockabilly was hard to do, though, and when she moved to Austin in 1987, she found the city’s music scene nurtured close cousins in Texas blues and country.
“I realized my voice sounded like I was always singing country music,” she recalled, so she started sidling into more country-sounding material.
She met and married fellow musician Bruce Robison, whose musical tastes were similarly free-flowing. They leave others to label their songs country, Americana or simply Texas. “We don’t quite fit anywhere,” Willis admitted. “We’re always on the fringe and that’s okay. We love making music and not worrying where it belongs.”
Web series
Bruce is developing his own music project, a web series and blog called The Next Waltz, in which he sits down with a musician, tapes a session where they record a cover song together, then posts a short music video of the final product. It shows Robison’s producing side and Willis, in fact, called on her husband’s skills to produce her album in its later stages.
With a worrisome year behind them, Willis is looking forward although with four teenagers, ages 12 to 17, parental worry never strays far. “It’s much more freeing, but a whole new set of worries,” she said with a laugh.