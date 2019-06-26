When the Nashville country rock band A Thousand Horses makes its Waco debut on Saturday night, they won’t need a GPS to find their way around town: The wives of two band members are Waco natives.
Michael Hobby, the band’s lead singer and a guitarist, is married to Caroline Cutbirth. Lead guitarist Bill Satcher is married to Amanda Attas. If it’s unusual that both women hail from the same city, here’s a double coincidence: Hobby and Satcher both come from around Newberry, South Carolina.
A Thousand Horses will provide the live music at Saturday’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, the American Cancer Society fundraiser, which returns this year to the Waco Convention Center. The evening also includes games, an auction and food.
“It’s our first performance in Waco and we’re excited to come,” said Hobby.
What participants will get from A Thousand Horses is a southern rock/driving country sound brewed from the youth of Hobby, Satcher and Satcher’s Georgia cousin Graham Deloach. The threesome came to Nashville, hooked up with Zac Brown and formed a band that landed a recording contract and the attention of producer Dave Cobb.
Cobb stuck with them after their first record deal fell through and when the group signed with Republic Nashville worked on their debut album “Southernality.” The album’s single “Smoke” hit No. 1 and A Thousand Horses was on its way to winning the attention of Rolling Stone Country, which praised its 2014 Austin City Limits Festival showing, and Jason Aldean, who had them open for his “We Were Here” tour.
Hobby met Cutbirth about 10 years ago, he said, when she was studying at Belmont University. Cutbirth later sang with the female country trio Stealing Angels. The two found their relationship after that deepening and leading to marriage. Before they married, a visit to a pet supply store proved eventful when friend Amanda Attas, also a Belmont student, happened to meet Satcher there with them.
Immediately ahead for A Thousand Horses is the band’s Cattle Baron’s performance on Saturday, which has another personal connection for Hobby. His older brother Grayson died of pediatric brain cancer at the age of 15 when Hobby was growing up. “It was a big part of my life growing up although I really didn’t know anything different,” he said. He’s gratified knowing that this year’s Cattle Baron’s is dedicating its proceeds to pediatric cancer research.
Saturday’s concert will feature some new songs from A Thousand Horses’ upcoming album, but that album release won’t happen until another big event for Michael and Caroline: the expected birth of their first child in September. The band has a few more shows ahead this summer, but that will slow as September approaches. “I’m getting prepared for being a dad,” he said.