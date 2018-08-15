Shoji Tabuchi’s fiddling and singing never put him on Nashville’s country music charts, but his love of entertaining an audience helped him build a national following from the unlikely base of Branson, Missouri.
For more than three decades, the Japanese-born Tabuchi has ruled the tourist destination as the head of one of its leading music stage productions, despite rival theaters that drop such better-known names as Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, Jim Stafford and Mickey Gilley.
In a city sometimes nicknamed the “Vegas of the Midwest,” Tabuchi and his theater provided plenty of Las Vegas showmanship sizzle: wide-ranging musical tastes, instrumental virtuosity, flashy costuming, humor, touches of faith and flag-waving, energy and high production values. That, and bathrooms that left visitors talking. “As famous as I was, everyone talked about our bathrooms,” he said in a recent phone interview.
It’s all about entertainment for the 74-year-old performer and Waco audiences will get to experience it firsthand when Tabuchi’s touring show, which stars him and his daughter Christina Lingo-Tabuchi, stops Friday night at the Waco Hippodrome.
He’ll bring a four-piece band and three singer-dancers led by Christina, with a program honed by years of Branson experience in pleasing crowds as well as Tabuchi’s own time in performing in Texas.
“We play every kind of song, good old bluegrass songs and, of course, in Texas we love to do Bob Wills songs. I’m a big fan of Bob Wills and Western swing,” he said. “We have a huge block of country songs. Polka. Can you believe we do Led Zeppelin on the fiddle? Yes, ‘Kashmir.’ ”
There’s also pop, patriotic, gospel, jazz and the signature of every Tabuchi performance, where he explains the difference between a violin and a fiddle. The former plays Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” the latter “The Bumblebee Boogie.”
Tabuchi’s background bridges those two as well with the common ground of entertainment. Growing up in post-war Japan, he studied violin and acquired a taste for country and bluegrass in college after seeing and meeting country music icon Roy Acuff while the latter was touring Japan. Tabuchi formed a prize-winning bluegrass band in Japan, then came to the United States in his 20s, starting in San Francisco, then moving to Kansas and Louisiana.
After several years as the opening act for Bossier City-based country singer David Houston, Tabuchi set out on his own in the mid-’70s and played several gigs at Waco’s Melody Ranch during that time. “I remember a big old dance hall and live dance music,” he said. And, from years as a fiddler with a country band, he recalled another dancehall memory. “ ‘Cotton-Eye Joe’ — we played that song five times a night,” he chuckled.
Tabuchi’s career turned when he came to Branson in 1981 and began performing in several of the music revues in the town’s theaters. “I worked two different places for seven years. I knew I could make it myself and in 1990 I opened my theater,” he said.
The Shoji Tabuchi Theatre and his crowd-pleasing show — plus those bathrooms and their chandeliers, fresh orchids and granite pedestal sinks — soon became one of Branson’s most popular stops, with audiences regularly filling the theater’s 2,000 seats.
His second wife, Dorothy, worked as the show’s producer until four years ago, when daughter Christina took over production duties.
In 2017, a fire heavily damaged the Shoji Tabuchi Theatre and forced its closure. Repairs and restoration work are still underway and slow-going — “Everything has to be custom made as every theater here is different,” he explained — but its reopening is expected soon.
Until then, Tabuchi keeps in front of the audiences that energize him through touring performances like the one Friday night in Waco.
“I guarantee we’ll give 110 percent,” he said.
Asked if he plans to retire anytime soon, Tabuchi sees no reason to.
“I’ll retire when I’m pulled off the stage,” he said. “That will be a happy finish. I do enjoy performing.”